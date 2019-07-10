LONDON, U.K., Jul 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- iTrinegy, leading providers of Software Defined Virtual Test Networks, are pleased to announce that Ubisoft Studio - Future Games of London, the developer and publisher of the highly popular Hungry Shark mobile games, has become the latest studio to deploy iTrinegy's NE-ONE Network Emulator to enhance their games performance testing capability.



As owners of a brand that entertains hundreds of millions of players worldwide, Future Games of London (FGOL) already recognized the necessity of providing a good online experience for their players in network conditions found around the globe. In partnering with iTrinegy, FGOL saw an opportunity to simulate a much broader range of network conditions; enhancing the testing process in place and so enriching player experience.



To address these issues, FGOL has selected iTrinegy's NE-ONE Network Emulator Model 20 which enables the studio to test games performance and online player experience over 20 different network configurations simultaneously, in a fully controllable virtual test network environment. Its built-in Network Scenario Builder also allows their Quality Control team to combine a range of different network experiences over a timeline in order to build test scenarios that more realistically reflect the real-world network conditions likely to be encountered when playing the game.



FGOL Technical Director, Peter Hodges commented, "The standout feature for the NE-ONE for me is it's easily accessible to my team; we can use the emulator without needing a network engineering background to recreate different network conditions. We might say the NE-ONE lives up to its name as anyone can use it. Now we are able to create our testing scenarios in a very fluid way that reduces the overall bug fixing cycle, saving us time and improving game quality. There is every reason to be content with the progress made so far".



iTrinegy Director, Graham Wood responded, "We are delighted to welcome Future Games of London as a new customer of our NE-ONE product range. They join a growing band of games studios that are recognizing the value of being able to easily recreate a wide range of network conditions, on demand, within their test labs. The success of any game is ultimately down to its playability and the ability to quickly identify and resolve network-related issues during development and test will ensure their players enjoy a positive online experience."



You can read the full story of how Future Games of London use the NE-ONE here: https://itrinegy.com/ubisoft-fgol-mobile-games-testing/



About Ubisoft:



Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Hungry Shark, Assassin's Creed, Just Dance, Tom Clancy's video game series, Rayman, Far Cry and Watch Dogs. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2017-18 fiscal year Ubisoft generated Net Bookings of 1,732 million euros. To learn more, please visit https://www.ubisoft.com/.



Founded in 2009 and acquired by Ubisoft in 2013, Future Games of London is a game studio specializing in original free to play game for mobile and tablet devices.



About iTrinegy:



iTrinegy is a leading provider of Software Defined Virtual Test Networks and is trusted by games studios, governments, military organizations and enterprises across the globe including CD Projekt Red, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Jagex, King, NetherRealm Studios and Ubisoft. Our unrivalled pedigree in safeguarding networked application performance ensures business-critical services are successfully delivered over all types of networks. Learn more at: https://itrinegy.com/



