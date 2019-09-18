Log in
Udemy : Announces Launch of Udemy : for Business in India

09/18/2019 | 09:12am EDT

Continues Momentum of Recent Office Opening with Availability of Corporate Learning Solution

Udemy, the global marketplace for learning and teaching online, today announced the launch of its corporate learning solution, Udemy for Business, in India. Udemy for Business is a subscription offering that includes 3,500 of Udemy’s highest-rated business and technical courses.

“The launch of Udemy for Business in India is perfectly timed as companies across India look to ensure their employees remain competitive in the global economy,” said Irwin Anand, managing director in India. “We’ve seen tremendous growth in our consumer business in India, and the launch of our business offering ensures Indian companies can invest in upskilling their employees with the global skills needed to succeed today and in the future.”

Udemy for Business is powered by Udemy, the world’s largest learning marketplace. Udemy enables the world’s experts to develop courses and share their knowledge. Today, more than 50,000 instructors teach over 130,000 courses in over 60 languages. The Udemy for Business team curates the highest-rated courses on relevant business topics across all fields, including development, design, IT and software, data science, office productivity, management, marketing, personal development, project management, sales, and more. As a result, Udemy for Business can always offer companies freshest content on the most in-demand skills employees need to be productive and become stronger leaders and collaborators.

Leading companies in India, including Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Tetrasoft are using Udemy for Business so their employees can learn the latest skills and deliver the most innovative solutions for their customers. "We use Udemy for Business because we want to provide a learning platform for our employees across the globe where they can learn anytime, anywhere. With short bite-sized lectures and some of the best professors globally, our employees like learning on the platform because it’s easy to pick up new skills,” says Anurag Seth, VP & Head of Talent Transformation at Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company.

The full story of how Wipro uses Udemy for Business can be found here. To learn more, please go to https://business.udemy.com/

About Udemy

With a mission to improve lives through learning, Udemy is the online learning destination that helps students, businesses, and governments gain the skills they need to compete in today’s economy. More than 40 million students are mastering new skills from expert instructors teaching over 130,000 online courses in topics from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy for Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to 3,500+ courses, learning analytics, as well as the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy for Government is designed to upskill workers and prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow. Udemy is privately owned and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, Brazil, India, Ireland, and Turkey.


© Business Wire 2019
