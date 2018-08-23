Log in
Udemy : Appoints David Oppenheimer as Chief Financial Officer

08/23/2018 | 03:05pm CEST

Experienced Financial Executive Joins Udemy

Udemy, the global marketplace for learning and teaching online, today announced the appointment of David Oppenheimer as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Oppenheimer joins Udemy with over 25 years of executive financial leadership and has led several companies through successful IPOs and strategic acquisitions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005216/en/

David Oppenheimer, Udemy Chief Financial Officer

David Oppenheimer, Udemy Chief Financial Officer

“We’re pleased to welcome David to Udemy,” said Kevin H. Johnson, CEO of Udemy. “David comes to Udemy with deep financial expertise and an impressive track record at a variety of fast-growing companies. As our global growth accelerates, David’s skills and insight will be critical to furthering our mission of improving lives through learning.”

Oppenheimer brings to Udemy a wealth of experience leading finance and operations. He joins Udemy from Planet Labs, a space and analytics company, where he served as CFO. Prior to Planet, Oppenheimer was CFO at several companies including Ebates (sold to Rakuten), ServiceSource (NASDAQ: SREV), and Digital Impact (NASDAQ: DIGI). In these roles, David led three companies through the IPO process, managed multiple acquisitions, and drove the strategic sales of companies. Oppenheimer holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University at Buffalo and an MBA from UC Berkeley, and did post-graduate work at Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to join the Udemy team and support the company’s growth at such an exciting time,” said Oppenheimer. “I’m thrilled to be here, and I believe there is limitless potential in Udemy’s ability to shape the future of teaching and learning.”

About Udemy

Udemy was founded in 2010 with the aim of improving lives through learning. Udemy is a global marketplace for learning and teaching online where more than 24 million students learn from an extensive library of 80,000 courses taught by expert instructors in over 50 different languages. Whether learning for professional development or personal enrichment, students can master new skills through self-paced, on-demand courses, while instructors have a way to share their knowledge with the world. For companies, Udemy for Business offers subscription access to a collection of business-relevant courses as well as a simple platform to host and distribute their own content in one central place. Udemy is privately owned and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Ireland, Turkey, and Brazil.


© Business Wire 2018
