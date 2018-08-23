Udemy : Appoints David Oppenheimer as Chief Financial Officer

Udemy,
the global marketplace for learning and teaching online, today announced
the appointment of David Oppenheimer as the company’s Chief Financial
Officer (CFO). Oppenheimer joins Udemy with over 25 years of executive
financial leadership and has led several companies through successful
IPOs and strategic acquisitions.
“We’re pleased to welcome David to Udemy,” said Kevin H. Johnson, CEO of
Udemy. “David comes to Udemy with deep financial expertise and an
impressive track record at a variety of fast-growing companies. As our
global growth accelerates, David’s skills and insight will be critical
to furthering our mission of improving lives through learning.”
Oppenheimer brings to Udemy a wealth of experience leading finance and
operations. He joins Udemy from Planet Labs, a space and analytics
company, where he served as CFO. Prior to Planet, Oppenheimer was CFO at
several companies including Ebates (sold to Rakuten), ServiceSource
(NASDAQ: SREV), and Digital Impact (NASDAQ: DIGI). In these roles, David
led three companies through the IPO process, managed multiple
acquisitions, and drove the strategic sales of companies. Oppenheimer
holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University at Buffalo and
an MBA from UC Berkeley, and did post-graduate work at Stanford
University Graduate School of Business.
“It’s an incredible opportunity to join the Udemy team and support the
company’s growth at such an exciting time,” said Oppenheimer. “I’m
thrilled to be here, and I believe there is limitless potential in
Udemy’s ability to shape the future of teaching and learning.”
About Udemy
Udemy was founded in 2010 with the aim of improving lives through
learning. Udemy is a global marketplace for learning and teaching online
where more than 24 million students learn from an extensive library of
80,000 courses taught by expert instructors in over 50 different
languages. Whether learning for professional development or personal
enrichment, students can master new skills through self-paced, on-demand
courses, while instructors have a way to share their knowledge with the
world. For companies, Udemy for Business offers subscription access to a
collection of business-relevant courses as well as a simple platform to
host and distribute their own content in one central place. Udemy is
privately owned and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in
Ireland, Turkey, and Brazil.
