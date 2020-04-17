Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Uganda Jobs Strategy: Creating More Jobs for Uganda's Youth and Economic Transformation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 07:41pm EDT

KAMPALA, April 17, 2020 - While nearly eight in 10 working-age Ugandans are employed, the low quality of jobs and the fast pace at which people are joining the workforce annually requires faster economic growth and the creation of higher productivity jobs to drive social and economic transformation, according to a new World Bank study.

Uganda: Jobs Strategy for Inclusive Growthsays that while the number of qualified job seekers is high due to improved access to education, the demand for skilled and highly productive workers remains low in the country.

The slowdown in economic growth to the current 6.5%, as well as the recent increase in poverty from 19.7% in 2012-13 to 21.4% in 2016-17, means there are fewer jobs available for the country's young and growing population.

Uganda is the world's second youngest country with a median age of just 15.9. Some 800,000 young people reach working age every year and will continue to rise to around a million on average in the next 10 years to 2030.

'The good news is that thanks to Uganda's primary and secondary education policies, these young people have more years of schooling than the generations before them. Some will go on to higher education. The others will be job seekers,' said Dino Leonardo Merotto, World Bank Lead Economist for the Jobs Group.'The rise in population will require the country to create up to three times the to create twice, then over three times as many jobs annually in the next generation.'

The strategy however shows there is a mismatch between the proportion of job entrants and the jobs available in the market. Currently, 77% of the population aged between 15 -64 are employed, and while the unemployment rate is low at 3.2%, one in four is in wage employment. The majority work for themselves or for their families. Among the youth, three in five work in unpaid occupations, contributing to household enterprises.

This trend is not sustainable as it is estimated that 13 million new workers will join the labor market between 2017 and 2030, as well as the high levels of dependency.

To match per capita gross domestic product with less dependency, there must be a dramatic increase in high productivity jobs, according to the strategy. Growth will need to be accelerated in agriculture, agri-business and agro-processing to start off a process of structural change.

Global experience also suggests that most workers in many countries prefer waged employment, which rises as a share of total employment as countries develop to lower middle-income status and beyond. As people switch from agriculture to off-farm work, they move to urban areas as agricultural productivity rises, and they shift from being self-employed to working for a wage.

These findings are consistent with global experiences whose findings were recently published in Pathways to better Jobs in IDA Countries, a report which suggests that the creation of waged employment is a key element of the economic transformation countries make as they move toward a higher per capita income.

The report recommends that government policy and investments focus on creating jobs through economic transformation for youth. These policies should facilitate regional trade, encourage private investment, promote urban development and incentivize commercial agriculture by encouraging collaborations up and down the value chain, the strategy says. It also suggests that government realigns youth employment programs to prepare graduates for semi-skilled work.

'The surest way to raise the demand for labor quickly is to improve net trade,' Moretto said. 'And since most workers are on farms, this means ensuring that Uganda's farmers are better connected to markets in Kampala and other cities and towns, both here and across our borders.'

The strategy makes several recommendations to maintain the high supply for workers while creating enough demand for their skills and services in a rapidly changing job market, including:

  • Foster growth and reduce instability: Uganda's future success in creating jobs to reduce poverty hinges on sustained, sustainable and diversified economic growth
  • Create more waged jobs: Foster economic growth with macro-economic stability, improve investors access to land for industrial sites, target infrastructure projects, especially electricity and roads, and invest in climate-favorable cross-border trade and transport logistics
  • Develop an economy that attracts and nurtures larger domestic firms: Develop structures to provide technical assistance and financial support to promising, high-growth domestic firms in the early stages
  • Attract more foreign investment: Adopt and implement an investment policy regime that applies a jobs lens to attracting foreign direct investment into new, productive sectors and activities
  • Expand net exports and encourage trade integration: Improve logistics and trade facilitation, and support small-medium enterprises transition to exporting
  • Manage urbanization - mobility into better jobs: As gains in agricultural productivity frees young workers, Uganda can stimulate agglomeration of ample food and agro-processing in secondary towns and around great Kampala, and encourage jobs in tourism in attractive sites
  • Accelerate the transformation of the agriculture sector: Transform the sector to improve access to better inputs, technology, know-how, credit and improved logistics, including storage and transport, and accelerate growth in agricultural productivity
  • Foster inclusion into better jobs: Connect smallholder farmers with value chains, improve opportunities for informal and micro-firms, and reform youth employment programs to help young Ugandans find employment

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 23:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Biotechnology Reagents Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Agilent Technologies Inc. | Technavio
BU
08:00pISIGN MEDIA : Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
AQ
08:00pAffinity Metals Clarifies News Release Dated April 16, 2020 - Drill Results for Regal Project with New Silver Discovery of 11.10 Meter Interval of 143.29 g/t Silver Including 0.55 Meter Interval of 2612.0 g/t Silver
NE
07:55pSPONSORSONE : Completes Debt Settlement
AQ
07:53pAMAZON COM : U.S. judge puts Amazon challenge to Pentagon JEDI contract on hold
RE
07:52pSHAKE SHACK : Announces Aggregate $150 Million Equity Offering
BU
07:51pCOCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Cola FEMSA Announces the Filing of its 2019 SEC Annual Report
PU
07:48pROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Gulfport Energy Corporation Investors of Important May 18th Deadline in Securities Class Action - GPOR
GL
07:45pROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds MGP Ingredients, Inc. Investors of Important April 28th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – MGPI
GL
07:44pFRANKLY INC : . Concludes Non-Brokered Private Placement And Announces Proposed Private Placement To Arm's Length Investor
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to waive ad serving fees for news publishers amid virus crisis
2DELTA AIR LINES, INC. : HAGENS BERMAN: Delta Latest Airline Hit by Class-Action Lawsuit Seeking Consumer Fligh..
3RHÖN-KLINIKUM AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : RHÖN KLINIKUM : Shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG demands convocation of ex..
4UGANDA JOBS STRATEGY: Creating More Jobs for Uganda's Youth and Economic Transformation
5INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION : INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank Chairman and CEO Dennis E. Nixon Ap..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group