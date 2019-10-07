Log in
Uganda central bank cuts its key lending rate to 9.0%

10/07/2019

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate < to 9.0% on Monday from 10.0% after economic activity slackened, its governor said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

