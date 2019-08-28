Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uganda rejects planned power plant at Murchison Falls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 06:16am EDT

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda said on Wednesday that due to the importance of its famed Murchison Falls as a lucrative tourism attraction it had rejected a hydropower project proposed by South Africa's Bonang Power and Energy.

The falls lend their name to a 3,900-square-km national park, one of Uganda's biggest, where visitors can view lions, hippos, elephants, buffalos and giraffes.

Uganda's cabinet decided to reject the project at its meeting on Monday, said state minister for tourism Godfrey Kiwanda.

"Cabinet rejected the idea entirely. Cabinet is of the view that Murchison Falls is one of the country's great wonders," he told Reuters.

In June, Bonang had applied for a permit for a feasibility study to develop a 360 megawatt power plant on the falls, according to a notice issued by the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA).

Private tourism operators and nature enthusiasts immediately mounted opposition to the project saying the falls were one of the country's most prized geographical features and a lucrative tourism site.

"When we considered what we make out of the falls in terms of tourism earnings it was very clear it's more valuable keeping it (Murchison Falls) as a tourism site," Kiwanda said.

ERA, he said, had been directed not to allow the feasibility study to proceed.

Located on the River Nile between the Ugandan lakes Kyoga and Albert, Murchison Falls lies about 280 km northwest of the capital Kampala.

President Yoweri Museveni's government in recent years has been eagerly wooing foreign private power developers, especially in the renewable energy sector, to invest in the country and help boost its generation capacity.

Founded in 2014 by South African entrepreneur, Ernest Moloi, Bonang specialises in renewable energy projects in Africa.

Uganda's total generation capacity stands at about 1000MW but is set to expand substantially when a 600MW plant on the Nile, Karuma, being developed by China's Synohydro, is commissioned next year.

The plant is being financed by debt from China which has also financed, via credit, the Isimba hydropower plant launched last year.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed and Jason Neely)

By Elias Biryabarema

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:10aBrexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries grow
RE
07:10aFinance Minister Scholz appoints critic of Germany's balanced budget policy as new deputy - sources
RE
07:05aDallas Based Small Business Beauty By Earth Among Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies  the Inc. 5000
SE
07:04aAviation industry labour shortage hits Canadian companies trying to replace grounded Boeing jets
RE
07:00aInvestors stick with yen as recession fears grow; sterling slides
RE
06:53aWeak car sales drag Irish retail sales to seven-year low
RE
06:52aTiffany & Co misses quarterly same-store sales estimates
RE
06:50aPerformance Journey Partners announce the release of their new book Performance Eating Rabbits  What B.O.L.D. People See and Do’
SE
06:48aToyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
06:44aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines recovers on property stocks; others tepid
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson CEO Ekholm set to leave, Saab's Buskhe could replace him -paper
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters accuses Burford Capital of deceiving its investors
5NEL : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group