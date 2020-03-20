Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uganda to seek from World Bank help over coronavirus, cenbank to provide liquidity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 08:26am EDT
A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo

Uganda will request the World Bank for a loan of $190 million to help cushion its economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said.

Separately, the Ugandan central bank said it would provide liquidity to commercial lenders in case they experienced distress as a result of economic disruptions caused by outbreak.

The government has cut economic growth forecast this fiscal year to 5.2?5.7% from an initial projection of 6%, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said in a statement.

The disruption caused by the coronavirus are expected to cut industrial output, tourism earnings and the government's tax collections.

The government will seek a $100 million budget support loan for this financial year and a further $90 million for the next financial year , Kasaija said.

It will also approach the International Monetary Fund for help with a projected decline in foreign exchange reserves from 4.2 months worth of imports to 3.5 months.

The Ugandan shilling declined sharply this week, prompting the central bank to intervene three times in a row to sell dollars and offer support.

Kasaija said as a result of the economic upheaval from the outbreak, Uganda's imports were expected to decline 44% in the four months to June. The expected widespread loss of jobs was likely to push an estimated 780,000 people into poverty, he said.

The central Bank of Uganda (BoU) said in a statement it would provide "exceptional liquidity assistance for a period of up to one year" to commercial banks to help them cope with the impact of the outbreak.

The bank did not give details of how much it was making available to banks but added it would also "put in place a mechanism to minimise the likelihood of sound businesses going into insolvency due to lack of credit".

Uganda has not reported any cases of the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year and has been spreading around the world.

Nevertheless, on Wednesday, the government ordered the closing of schools, bars and it banned public gatherings to prevent any outbreak.

($1 = 3,835 Ugandan shillings)

(Editing by George Obulutsa and Angus MacSwan)

By Elias Biryabarema

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:39aDivided G20 faces pressure to lead global response to coronavirus
RE
08:39aDollar set for biggest weekly rise since the 2008 financial crisis
RE
08:35aMarkets gain as central banks, governments pour in cash
RE
08:33aMarkets gain as central banks, governments pour in cash
RE
08:26aUganda to seek from World Bank help over coronavirus, cenbank to provide liquidity
RE
08:26aSouth Africa's MTN drops data prices, sees only short-term revenue hit
RE
08:25aSouth African Airways suspends all intercontinental flights
RE
08:24aAs U.S. workers file for unemployment, some states are less prepared
RE
08:13aSwiss farm fresh delivery service thrives in coronavirus era
RE
08:10aTiffany & Co warns of results hit on coronavirus woes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019
5HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to tw..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group