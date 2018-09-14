UiPath : Breaks Into the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 at Number 14

Ranking demonstrates UiPath’s RPA market leadership and record growth among privately-held cloud companies

UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, has been named to the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, snagging the fourteenth spot on the list. In collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, the third annual Forbes Cloud 100 is the definitive list of the top 100 privately-held global companies leading the cloud technology revolution.

The companies profiled are advancing software, cloud security, platform development and more, redefining the future of all industries and sectors. Forbes ranks the list based on industry-beating metrics, like revenue growth, market share, valuation and people and culture. UiPath led the pack of 27 new companies on this year’s Cloud 100.

“UiPath absolutely came out of left field. This young startup from Romania was not even on our radar for last year’s Cloud 100, and its undeniable growth has landed it on our fourteenth spot,” said Alex Konrad, list editor at Forbes.

With 1,350 employees and $183M in Series A & B funding, UiPath is helping its more than 1,750 global customers at enterprises and government agencies automate repetitive processes to boost business productivity and drive a path for AI in the enterprise. UiPath is on a mission to deliver a software robot for every employee, transforming the way we work.

“Making the Cloud 100 for the first time, and to be ranked in the top 15, demonstrates the incredible trajectory of UiPath, not just as the leader in RPA but as an enterprise technology company,” said Bobby Patrick, CMO of UiPath. “We’re incredibly proud of our record growth and ability to accelerate the pace of digital transformation with automation for all types and area of business.”

For more about UiPath, please visit www.uipath.com. For the complete Cloud 100 list, please visit www.forbes.com/cloud100.

