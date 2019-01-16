UiPath : Drives Expansion in South Africa with New Head of Sales

UiPath,
the enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market leader, has
appointed Lenore Kerrigan as Head of Sales for South Africa. Based in
Johannesburg, Kerrigan will drive sales for the UiPath enterprise RPA
platform throughout the country.
Kerrigan is responsible for managing and growing the customer base and
partner ecosystem in South Africa and has technical, support and sales
teams in place at the Johannesburg office to support this. The rapidly
increasing demand for RPA in South Africa means that Kerrigan will grow
her team quickly in 2019, open additional offices and help develop
automation skills to create more jobs locally.
Kerrigan is joining UiPath during a period of explosive growth for the
company both globally and in the EMEA region. In 2018, UiPath opened new
offices in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Romania, Germany, Austria,
France, the Netherlands and Spain.
“I am more than excited to join UiPath in this momentous period for the
automation market,” stated Kerrigan. “I look forward to working with our
network of global strategic partners and local resellers, helping South
African companies to become more competitive and productive. I know that
the UiPath enterprise RPA software platform will become the solution of
choice for private and public sector companies in the country.”
A key initiative that Kerrigan will be supporting is developing local
skills in accordance with the Black Economic Empowerment program of the
South African government. This will be part of the UiPath
Academic Alliance Program whose mission is to provide automation
training to more than one million students globally in the next three
years.
“The South African market is ripe for RPA, and we’ve already managed
interesting automation deployments with local customers and partners. We
are working alongside ambitious companies looking to increase customer
and employee satisfaction and helping to speed up their development.
Lenore’s experience within international corporations, large enterprises
as well as start-ups is vital for seamless collaborations and successful
deployments,” said Karan Dixit, vice president of sales MEA at UiPath.
About UiPath
UiPath
is leading the “Automation First” era – championing one robot for every
person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling
robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a
commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people,
the company’s enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has
already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for
business and government organizations all over the world, improving
productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.
Recently named by Comparably as the 6th
happiest place to work and the 11th
best company culture among large businesses, UiPath has become one
of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in history. The
company is backed by over $400 million in funding from Accel, CapitalG,
Credo Ventures, Earlybird’s Digital East Fund, IVP, Kleiner Perkins,
Madrona, Meritech, Seedcamp and Sequoia.
www.uipath.com
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005108/en/