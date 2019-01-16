UiPath : Drives Expansion in South Africa with New Head of Sales

UiPath, the enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market leader, has appointed Lenore Kerrigan as Head of Sales for South Africa. Based in Johannesburg, Kerrigan will drive sales for the UiPath enterprise RPA platform throughout the country.

Kerrigan is responsible for managing and growing the customer base and partner ecosystem in South Africa and has technical, support and sales teams in place at the Johannesburg office to support this. The rapidly increasing demand for RPA in South Africa means that Kerrigan will grow her team quickly in 2019, open additional offices and help develop automation skills to create more jobs locally.

Kerrigan is joining UiPath during a period of explosive growth for the company both globally and in the EMEA region. In 2018, UiPath opened new offices in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Romania, Germany, Austria, France, the Netherlands and Spain.

“I am more than excited to join UiPath in this momentous period for the automation market,” stated Kerrigan. “I look forward to working with our network of global strategic partners and local resellers, helping South African companies to become more competitive and productive. I know that the UiPath enterprise RPA software platform will become the solution of choice for private and public sector companies in the country.”

A key initiative that Kerrigan will be supporting is developing local skills in accordance with the Black Economic Empowerment program of the South African government. This will be part of the UiPath Academic Alliance Program whose mission is to provide automation training to more than one million students globally in the next three years.

“The South African market is ripe for RPA, and we’ve already managed interesting automation deployments with local customers and partners. We are working alongside ambitious companies looking to increase customer and employee satisfaction and helping to speed up their development. Lenore’s experience within international corporations, large enterprises as well as start-ups is vital for seamless collaborations and successful deployments,” said Karan Dixit, vice president of sales MEA at UiPath.

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the “Automation First” era – championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company’s enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

Recently named by Comparably as the 6th happiest place to work and the 11th best company culture among large businesses, UiPath has become one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in history. The company is backed by over $400 million in funding from Accel, CapitalG, Credo Ventures, Earlybird’s Digital East Fund, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Madrona, Meritech, Seedcamp and Sequoia.

