UiPath : Heads to Singapore for First Event in Southeast Asia

#UiPathTogether Singapore will bring together leading RPA and business leaders from Singapore and Asia to discuss automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation

The event comes as UiPath experiences almost 1,700 percent growth in Southeast Asia in the past 12 months, helping countries such as Singapore tackle low productivity and power smart city ambitions

UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today announced its first event to be held in Southeast Asia, with #UiPathTogether Singapore taking place on September 12, 2018. #UiPathTogether Singapore will bring together some of the leading experts in RPA, AI and digital transformation, including Singapore and Asian companies that are leveraging RPA to automate internal processes.

“Singapore is arguably one of the most relevant countries for RPA, given its forward-looking leadership and smart city ambitions” says Daniel Dines, co-founder and CEO of UiPath, adding “RPA is able to address many of the challenges the city state faces, from reducing the costs of doing business to improving productivity. Leveraging AI and machine learning, RPA is able to process large amounts of structured data, resulting in better use of this data for governments and companies. #UiPathTogether Singapore is a chance for us to showcase some of the success stories we have had in Asia, from one Japanese bank that saved more than one million man-hours (without a single forced layoff), to a Malaysian firm that uses RPA to make access to medicines easier and more affordable.”

Some of Asia, and the world’s, leading companies will be in attendance, sharing their experiences in automation, digital transformation and the future of work. Speakers include George Asgari, regional head of customer engineering at Google; Saranya Sriram, cloud solution architect lead - APAC partnerships at Microsoft; and Hajime Harvey Koyanagi, managing director, Tokyo, Japan at Dentsu. Additional Asian firms present include Dairy Farm, represented by Finance Director Tom van der Lee; and Philip Kent, executive vice president of MSIG, among others.

Flying in for #UiPathTogether Singapore are some of UiPath’s top executives, including Ashim Gupta, chief customer success officer, who in his previous role at GE pioneered RPA within the company; Boris Krumrey, chief robotics officer, who leads the product and integration design of the company’s RPA and AI technologies; and Bobby Patrick, chief marketing officer, responsible for global branding, product marketing, communications and demand generation.

Globally, the RPA market was valued at US $271 million in 2016 and is expected to grow to US $1.2 billion by 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 36 percent. Nowhere is a technology such as RPA more relevant than for a country such as Singapore, given its need for productivity growth and smart city ambitions, and UiPath has seen over 2,000 percent growth here over the past year.

The region’s finance hub has a highly-developed financial services industry which is drawn to the city due, among other reasons, to its educated workforce. RPA is able to automate many of the repetitive, rules-based tasks that bankers currently do, freeing them up to do more high value work. This not only increases productivity but reduces the cost of business, further improving Singapore’s competitive edge. The same can be applied across many other industries, from manufacturing to insurance, and to other nations in the region looking to rise up the economic value chain.

Significantly, though, RPA can drive a city’s smart city ambitions. Innovations from self-driving cars to better healthcare provision rely on data and the smart analysis and application of that data.

#UiPathTogether Singapore will take place at the Garden Studio in the Andaz Hotel (5 Fraser St, Singapore 189354) on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 1-7 p.m.

For more information, please visit: #UiPathTogether Singapore

