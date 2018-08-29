UiPath : Heads to Singapore for First Event in Southeast Asia

UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software
company, today announced its first event to be held in Southeast Asia,
with #UiPathTogether Singapore taking place on September 12,
2018. #UiPathTogether Singapore will bring together some of the
leading experts in RPA, AI and digital transformation, including
Singapore and Asian companies that are leveraging RPA to automate
internal processes.
“Singapore is arguably one of the most relevant countries for RPA, given
its forward-looking leadership and smart city ambitions” says Daniel
Dines, co-founder and CEO of UiPath, adding “RPA is able to address many
of the challenges the city state faces, from reducing the costs of doing
business to improving productivity. Leveraging AI and machine learning,
RPA is able to process large amounts of structured data, resulting in
better use of this data for governments and companies. #UiPathTogether
Singapore is a chance for us to showcase some of the success stories
we have had in Asia, from one Japanese bank that saved more than one
million man-hours (without a single forced layoff), to a Malaysian firm
that uses RPA to make access to medicines easier and more affordable.”
Some of Asia, and the world’s, leading companies will be in attendance,
sharing their experiences in automation, digital transformation and the
future of work. Speakers include George Asgari, regional head of
customer engineering at Google; Saranya Sriram, cloud solution architect
lead - APAC partnerships at Microsoft; and Hajime Harvey Koyanagi,
managing director, Tokyo, Japan at Dentsu. Additional Asian firms
present include Dairy Farm, represented by Finance Director Tom van der
Lee; and Philip Kent, executive vice president of MSIG, among others.
Flying in for #UiPathTogether Singapore are some of UiPath’s top
executives, including Ashim Gupta, chief customer success officer, who
in his previous role at GE pioneered RPA within the company; Boris
Krumrey, chief robotics officer, who leads the product and integration
design of the company’s RPA and AI technologies; and Bobby Patrick,
chief marketing officer, responsible for global branding, product
marketing, communications and demand generation.
Globally, the RPA market was valued at US $271 million in 2016 and is expected
to grow to US $1.2 billion by 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of
36 percent. Nowhere is a technology such as RPA more relevant than
for a country such as Singapore, given its need for productivity growth
and smart city ambitions, and UiPath has seen over 2,000 percent growth
here over the past year.
The region’s finance hub has a highly-developed financial services
industry which is drawn to the city due, among other reasons, to its
educated workforce. RPA is able to automate many of the repetitive,
rules-based tasks that bankers currently do, freeing them up to do more
high value work. This not only increases productivity but reduces the
cost of business, further improving Singapore’s competitive edge. The
same can be applied across many other industries, from manufacturing to
insurance, and to other nations in the region looking to rise up the
economic value chain.
Significantly, though, RPA can drive a city’s smart city ambitions.
Innovations from self-driving cars to better healthcare provision rely
on data and the smart analysis and application of that data.
#UiPathTogether Singapore will take place at the Garden Studio in
the Andaz
Hotel (5 Fraser St, Singapore 189354) on Wednesday, September 12,
2018 from 1-7 p.m.
For more information, please visit: #UiPathTogether
Singapore
About UiPath
Built for both business and IT, UiPath is the
leading platform for enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA). More
than 1,500 business customers and government agencies use UiPath's
Enterprise RPA platform to rapidly deploy software robots that perfectly
emulate and execute repetitive processes, boosting business
productivity, ensuring compliance and enhancing customer experience
across back-office and front-office operations.
With a thriving RPA developer community of more than 200,000 worldwide,
UiPath is on a mission to democratize RPA and support a digital business
revolution. Based in New York City, UiPath’s presence extends to 14
countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The company is
backed by $183M in series A & B funding from Accel, CapitalG, KPCB,
Credo Ventures, Earlybird’s Digital East Fund and Seedcamp.
