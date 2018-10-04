UiPath : Launches Academic Alliance to Democratize Automation Education

Leading RPA provider commits to teaching more than one million students automation skills; appoints tech learning industry veterans to spearhead the initiative

UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today launched the UiPath Academic Alliance. Created to drive UiPath’s vision for an automated and fully-employed world, the Alliance empowers all people – from young students to experienced professionals – to access and best leverage available automation solutions. As a result, participants will be able to accelerate and thrive in the workplace of the future.

The UiPath Academic Alliance represents UiPath’s ambition to serve more than one million students and one thousand schools in the next three years. The Alliance consists of a:

Higher Education Program that equips students with critical automation skills, allowing them to connect virtually any software. The program also unites students with engaged employer networks to better understand how RPA can be applied in business settings.

Automation Educators Program that provides educators teaching at the high school and university levels with toolkits to develop course plans focused on RPA and AI.

Youth in Automation Program where elementary and middle school-age students learn RPA through interactive games and demos.

UiPath has also unveiled its Reflection Diversity & Inclusion Initiative to better expose underrepresented groups in technology and automation to RPA. By partnering with leaders of the Tech Inclusion Movement, UiPath seeks to promote RPA as a critical STEM skill and provide targeted groups with automation training and career opportunities. In addition, the company has established an Automation Skills Program to ensure that today’s professionals stay competitive as automation becomes increasingly prevalent in the workforce. In collaboration with nonprofits and other organizations committed to diversity, UiPath aims to link vulnerable populations to the training and employment resources needed to secure job opportunities and define the next phase of their careers.

To further its commitment to automation education, UiPath has established an internal, dedicated team of experts with deep experience educating people on new technologies. Tom Clancy, Alok Shrivastava and Somu G. Somasundaram scaled EMC’s online learning platform to serve more than 500,000 students across more than 3,500 universities. Clancy will serve as senior vice president of UiPath Learning, and Shrivastava and Somasundaram join as senior directors of Education.

“At UiPath, we believe that humans and machines are partners that can herald a new and vibrant workforce,” said Daniel Dines, CEO, UiPath. “Our investment in our Academic Alliance signifies our commitment to making this workforce a reality – ensuring that all people have the education and skills needed to prosper in the workplace of tomorrow. I am thrilled by the commitment of our Learning team, led by Tom Clancy, who have devoted their careers to workforce education.”

Clancy added: “As the leader in RPA, it is both an honor and responsibility to lead the automation education initiative for university students, youth and workers looking to enter the automation field. We are leveraging our industry-leading Academy curriculum for audiences beyond our own employees, partners and customers to democratize automation. Our open and free approach enables automation for all who are interested. Our UiPath Academic Alliance stands as one of the most important initiatives to advance the RPA industry.”

Dr. Anwar Mata, a pioneering professor at the University of Maryland offering one of the world’s first RPA university classes, said: “With large computer science (CS) classes, uploading student grades and approving time and attendance worksheets are very tedious. Our students design operating systems and create new programming languages, but we still repeat the same button clicks manually every day. Why can’t we automate the repetitive work? After doing some research on automation, I discovered UiPath. I'm excited to share automation skills with my students this winter as part of the University of Maryland’s first RPA course. This course will utilize special software and tools to create software robots or artificial intelligence (AI) workers to automate data processing, software testing and any repetitive work such as uploading student grades, entering data and uploading receipts. This could potentially help professors and the administration save untold hours of repetitive work.”

