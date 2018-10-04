UiPath : Launches Academic Alliance to Democratize Automation Education

UiPath,
the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software
company, today launched the UiPath
Academic Alliance. Created to drive UiPath’s vision for an automated
and fully-employed world, the Alliance empowers all people – from young
students to experienced professionals – to access and best leverage
available automation solutions. As a result, participants will be able
to accelerate and thrive in the workplace of the future.
The UiPath
Academic Alliance represents UiPath’s ambition to serve more than
one million students and one thousand schools in the next three years.
The Alliance consists of a:
-
Higher
Education Program that equips students with critical
automation skills, allowing them to connect virtually any software.
The program also unites students with engaged employer networks to
better understand how RPA can be applied in business settings.
-
Automation
Educators Program that provides educators teaching at the high
school and university levels with toolkits to develop course plans
focused on RPA and AI.
-
Youth
in Automation Program where elementary and middle school-age
students learn RPA through interactive games and demos.
UiPath has also unveiled its Reflection
Diversity & Inclusion Initiative to better expose
underrepresented groups in technology and automation to RPA. By
partnering with leaders of the Tech Inclusion Movement, UiPath seeks to
promote RPA as a critical STEM skill and provide targeted groups with
automation training and career opportunities. In addition, the company
has established an Automation
Skills Program to ensure that today’s professionals stay
competitive as automation becomes increasingly prevalent in the
workforce. In collaboration with nonprofits and other organizations
committed to diversity, UiPath aims to link vulnerable populations to
the training and employment resources needed to secure job opportunities
and define the next phase of their careers.
To further its commitment to automation education, UiPath has
established an internal, dedicated team of experts with deep experience
educating people on new technologies. Tom
Clancy, Alok
Shrivastava and Somu G. Somasundaram scaled EMC’s online learning
platform to serve more than 500,000 students across more than 3,500
universities. Clancy will serve as senior vice president of UiPath
Learning, and Shrivastava and Somasundaram join as senior directors of
Education.
“At UiPath, we believe that humans and machines are partners that can
herald a new and vibrant workforce,” said Daniel Dines, CEO, UiPath.
“Our investment in our Academic Alliance signifies our commitment to
making this workforce a reality – ensuring that all people have the
education and skills needed to prosper in the workplace of tomorrow. I
am thrilled by the commitment of our Learning team, led by Tom Clancy,
who have devoted their careers to workforce education.”
Clancy added: “As the leader in RPA, it is both an honor and
responsibility to lead the automation education initiative for
university students, youth and workers looking to enter the automation
field. We are leveraging our industry-leading Academy curriculum for
audiences beyond our own employees, partners and customers to
democratize automation. Our open and free approach enables automation
for all who are interested. Our UiPath Academic Alliance stands as one
of the most important initiatives to advance the RPA industry.”
Dr. Anwar Mata, a pioneering professor at the University of Maryland
offering one of the world’s first RPA university classes, said: “With
large computer science (CS) classes, uploading student grades and
approving time and attendance worksheets are very tedious. Our students
design operating systems and create new programming languages, but we
still repeat the same button clicks manually every day. Why can’t we
automate the repetitive work? After doing some research on automation, I
discovered UiPath. I'm excited to share automation skills with my
students this winter as part of the University of Maryland’s first RPA
course. This course will utilize special software and tools to create
software robots or artificial intelligence (AI) workers to automate data
processing, software testing and any repetitive work such as uploading
student grades, entering data and uploading receipts. This could
potentially help professors and the administration save untold hours of
repetitive work.”
