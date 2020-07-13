UiPath : Recognized as a Finalist of the Microsoft 2020 Financial Services Partner of the Year Award

UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, announced today it has been named a finalist of the Microsoft 2020 Financial Services Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Modernizing financial enterprises face numerous challenges: changing customer behaviors, market disruption, increasing regulations, evolving workforce dynamics, and legacy systems that slow down digital transformation initiatives,” said Thomas Hansen, UiPath Chief Revenue Officer. “We’ve worked diligently with Microsoft to deliver top-notch integrations to our joint customers, adding value in each deployment in days and weeks, not months and years. By using the power of our end-to-end hyperautomation platform across their Microsoft investment, enterprise organizations can dramatically boost individual and enterprise productivity, accelerate digital transformation, and improve employee and customer experiences.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. UiPath was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Financial Services globally.

The Financial Services Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner organization that excels at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies to Financial Services customers, demonstrating thought leadership in their industry. It requires demonstrated business leadership and success through strong growth in new customer additions and revenue by leveraging the latest Microsoft technology as the solution platform.

“It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist.”

Earlier today, UiPath announced the closing of its Series E investment round, raising $225 million at a post-money valuation of $10.2 billion. This latest fundraise comes on the heels of the company being named to both the CNBC Disruptor 50, an annual list of forward-thinking and ambitious private companies whose innovations are changing the world, and the Forbes AI 50, a list of private, U.S.-based companies that are using AI in meaningful business-oriented ways. Earlier this year, UiPath was recognized as the fastest growing technology company in the Americas according to FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver A Robot for Every Person, one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for hyperautomation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive tasks for over 65% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10.

Named a 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 company, UiPath was recognized as the fastest growing technology company in the Americas according to FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 and named the top company on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest public and private technology companies in North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005526/en/