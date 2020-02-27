UiPath : Recognized by Everest Group as a Process Mining Leader

Solidifies market-leading position in the delivery of an end-to-end hyperautomation platform, from discovering to building to measuring automations

UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today announced that it has been named a Process Mining Leader in the Technology Vendor Landscape, according to Everest Group’s Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020. Following the acquisition of ProcessGold, UiPath now offers a platform that brings together process mining, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), business process management (BPM), and analytics with RPA in a single stack.

UiPath Process Mining, formerly ProcessGold, offers a flexible, powerful, and enterprise-ready development and operations platform for professional process mining, used to build process intelligence applications for business process improvement. Customers and partners such as CrowdStrike, Deloitte, KPMG, KPN, Philips, The Salvation Army, and Webasto have implemented UiPath Process Mining to continuously analyze and monitor processes to unlock value through insights from data. Its software visualizes how process performance can be achieved faster and more effectively.

“We assessed UiPath Process Mining and found it to be a leader in this field with features such as multi-level process mining, organization-level relationship mining, as well as process conformance features, including KPI-based process monitoring and the ability to perform gap and root-cause analysis,” said Sarah Burnett, Executive Vice President and Distinguished Analyst at Everest Group. “The industry is in a constant state of development as vendors expand their capabilities to boost and enhance their products’ functionalities. UiPath’s acquisition of ProcessGold has helped accelerate its expansion into process mining, leading to its position on our PEAK Matrix assessment.”

“We are humbled to earn a Leader position. UiPath Process Mining is a game changer for us as we look to further enable our customers in their hyperautomation journey by helping them better understand their processes, identify opportunities for automation, and then measure the impact of those automations,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and CEO. “Coming off of the acceleration we have witnessed in this past quarter and the overall momentum of 2019, we are well positioned to deliver our most ambitious platform evolution ever that enables a wide variety of roles throughout an organization to interact with robots every day.”

This Everest Group Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment is the inaugural yearly industry assessment providing analysis and insights on process mining vendors and products to assist enterprises in their selection processes. The findings, which are based on an evaluation of vendors’ impact on the market, overarching vision, and product capabilities and support, are seen as benchmarks in standards and quality for the industry. As part of the evaluations, vendors are classified into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants, based on key dimensions.

UiPath recently announced that it closed December 2019 with $360 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), with net new ARR in the fourth quarter exceeding $60 million. In July 2018, UiPath announced that it had crossed $100 million in ARR. The company’s success is driven by a rapidly growing global customer base that has reached more than 6,000 organizations and a worldwide community of nearly 750,000 RPA developers.

