UiPath : Recognized for Happiest Employees and Best Benefits, According to Comparably’s 2018 Culture Awards

UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software
company, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with three
Comparably 2018 Culture Awards. Among all large companies across the
United States, UiPath ranked sixth for Happiest Companies, 27th for Best
Perks & Benefits and 38th for Best Compensation.
“My dream was to build a company that I’d love to work for,” said Daniel
Dines, co-founder and CEO at UiPath. “My belief is that our workplace
should be our playground, and we have made concerted efforts to ensure
that UiPath is a place where employees feel inspired, engaged and happy.
Winning the happiest employees category makes me the proudest. Of all
our achievements, having such a great team and culture is the biggest.”
The Comparably Awards honor businesses that are helping to drive
positive culture change across companies large and small. Rankings are
derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously
rate their employers on Comparably.com throughout the year. There are no
fees or costs associated with participating, nor is nomination required.
UiPath employees volunteered the following feedback about their company:
● "What makes me most happy at work is our competitive spirit, clear
goals and challenges we solve. We're a fast-growing company and work at
a high-energy pace yet have fun, and the leaders are humble, transparent
and know how to effectively communicate."
● “The team listens to one another, always has time for one another and
all decisions are agreed together.”
● “[We] are smart, yet humble. You can always share your perspective and
decisions are driven based on feedback from all involved.”
● “The value of the benefits are huge, meaningful and motivational.”
The award wins come on the heels of UiPath’s recent $225M Series C
funding round and an increase in annual recurring revenue from $1M to
$100M, making the company likely the fastest growing enterprise software
company in history. The company projects that it will end 2018 with more
than 1,700 employees and operations in 30 offices across 16 countries.
Jason Nazar, CEO of Comparably, said: “Comparably Awards look to honor
employers who stand out as providing the best benefits, perks and
compensation to foster the happiest employees in the United States.
UiPath’s leadership across these three award categories is a true
testament to the value the company places on employee happiness and
company culture.”
