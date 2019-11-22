Log in
UkrSibbank : More than 1500 customers participated in UKRSIBBANK TENNIS OPEN DAYS

11/22/2019

UKRSIBBANK BNP Parbas Group has held TENNIS OPEN DAYS for the first time in five Ukrainian cities. More than 1500 participants of TENNIS OPEN DAYS had a pleasant and useful time with their families, friends and partners on the best tennis courts of Kyiv, Odessa, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Lviv. Moreover, several hundred PREMIUM clients have actively spent their time on the special event of opening TENNIS OPEN DAYS in each city.

In October and November, UKRSIBBANK held a TENNIS OPEN DAYS to create the opportunity for bank client of enjoyment exiting sports moments with friends, family, children, partners, that clients could arrange their tournaments, play with a trainer, or just play some tennis matches. All this: both the tennis courts and the trainer's services were absolutely free of charge for the bank's clients. To participate in the TENNIS OPEN DAYS, clients had to register at my.ukrsibbank.com, choose the time and day they preferred, and invite their game partners as well.

For 45 years, the major shareholder of UKRSIBBANK - International Finance Group BNP Paribas has been supporting the tennis tournaments and competitions all around the world. For instance, BNP Paribas is the main partner of ROLAND GARROS, Fed Cup, BNP Paribas Masters, Monte Carlo Rolex Masters, BNL d'Italia Internazionali, BNP Indian at BNP Wells, as well as various amateur tournaments.

«Tennis is not just a breathtaking spectacular and very elegant kind of sport. For many of us, this is a whole life full of drive, positive emotions, pleasant meetings! - highlights Yanina Olkhovska, Head of UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group's Brand and Communications Service. - That is why we have implemented TENNIS OPEN DAYS to share their tennis engagement, to favour their an exciting and memorable emotion in friends' company on the best tennis courts in their cities».

Disclaimer

UkrSibbank PAT published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 13:26:00 UTC
