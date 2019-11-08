UkrSibbank : Technical work in bank's systems

Dear Customers! We inform that in order to improve the work of the bank services, a number of technical works will be carried out:
from 08:00 a.m. (UTC/GMT+2) till 09:00 a.m (UTC/GMT+2) and 10:00 p.m. (UTC/GMT+2) 09.11.2019 till 08:00 a.m. (UTC/GMT+2) 10.11.2019 are possible the temporary breaks on work of Internet banking system UKRSIB online;
from 10:00 p.m. (UTC/GMT+2) 09.11.2019 till 08:00 a.m. (UTC/GMT+2) 10.11.2019 card account transactions that are carrying out when applying to the bank's information line will not be processed.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
