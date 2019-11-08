Log in
UkrSibbank : Technical work in bank's systems

11/08/2019 | 11:10am EST

Dear Customers! We inform that in order to improve the work of the bank services, a number of technical works will be carried out:

  • from 08:00 a.m. (UTC/GMT+2) till 09:00 a.m (UTC/GMT+2) and 10:00 p.m. (UTC/GMT+2) 09.11.2019 till 08:00 a.m. (UTC/GMT+2) 10.11.2019 are possible the temporary breaks on work of Internet banking system UKRSIB online;
  • from 10:00 p.m. (UTC/GMT+2) 09.11.2019 till 08:00 a.m. (UTC/GMT+2) 10.11.2019 card account transactions that are carrying out when applying to the bank's information line will not be processed.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Disclaimer

UkrSibbank PAT published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 16:09:01 UTC
