WASHINGTON, May 24, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following loan:

Ukraine: Program-for-Results on Accelerating Private Investment in Agriculture

IBRD Loan: $200 million

Project ID: P166941

Project Description:

The Program aims to increase agricultural sector competitiveness, diversification, and growth by enhancing the efficiency and targeting of sectoral support policies, improving transparency and efficiency of use in the state agricultural land, and improving agribusiness SMEs' access to export markets. All of these are key preconditions for the successful development of the agriculture sector.