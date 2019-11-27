Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ukraine central bank accuses PrivatBank ex-owner of orchestrating protests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 04:18am EST
People walk past a branch of PrivatBank, the country's biggest lender, in Kiev

Ukraine's central bank on Wednesday accused the former owner of the country's largest lender PrivatBank , Ihor Kolomoisky, of paying protesters to demonstrate outside its building to disrupt its work and "create chaos".

PrivatBank was taken into state hands against the wishes of Kolomoisky in 2016, as part of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported clean-up of Ukraine's financial system.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ukraine National Bank (NBU) said Kolomoisky - who says the nationalisation was illegal and has taken legal action to try to reverse it - was trying to put pressure on its management.

"Over the past few weeks, the NBU has been besieged by speculations and slander in the media, paid rallies in front of the National Bank of Ukraine's building, and even attempts by hired thugs to forcibly invade it," it said in the statement.

"We believe that this pressure on the Bank comes from Ihor Kolomoisky, an oligarch and PrivatBank's former owner who owes the state $5.5 billion he siphoned off from PrivatBank before it was nationalised."

Kolomoisky rejected the allegations and said that the main reason for the protests was the bank's exchange rate policy, aimed at strengthening the hryvnia currency, which he said was destroying the Ukrainian economy.

He said PrivatBank's case had no link to the protests.

When the bank was nationalised, the authorities said the lender had a $5.6 billion hole in its balance sheet due to shady lending practices. Kolomoisky disputed this assessment.

The protracted legal battle between Kolomoisky and the Ukrainian authorities is being closely watched by investors and could weigh on Ukraine's negotiations with the IMF. Authorities warn the IMF may freeze aid if the nationalisation is reversed.

Kiev's commercial court last month suspended hearing a case about PrivatBank until a hearing in a similar case in another court is completed.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alex Richardson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aUkraine central bank accuses PrivatBank ex-owner of orchestrating protests
RE
04:17aEgypt's Rameda Pharmaceutical to float 49% stake on EGX
RE
04:06aEU's von der Leyen says fiscal leeway should be granted to boost growth
RE
04:05aAbu Dhabi sovereign fund weighs investment of at least $1 billion in Aramco IPO - sources
RE
04:01aKuwait's KIA plans to invest in Aramco IPO - two sources
RE
04:00aDOLLAR INDEX : boosted by trade deal optimism
RE
03:57aManchester City owner scores $4.8 billion price tag with stake sale
RE
03:53aManchester City owner scores $4.8 billion price tag with stake sale
RE
03:53aABU DHABI SOVEREIGN FUND WEIGHS INVESTMENT OF AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN ARAMCO IPO : sources
RE
03:49aDollar boosted by trade deal optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil eases on growing U.S. stockpiles; U.S.-China trade deal hopes check losses
3CONTINENTAL AG : Volkswagen's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT says U.S. vaping slowdown will lead to slower gr..
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : Opioid Makers Hit With Criminal Probe -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group