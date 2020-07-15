Ukraine leader nominates Shevchenko as new Central Bank head

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president on Wednesday
nominated Kyrylo Shevchenko, head of the state-run Ukrgasbank,
to become the new governor of the central bank two weeks after
his predecessor quit over what he called systematic political
pressure.
The presidential offer has been published on the parliament
site.
The nomination of Shevchenko still has to be approved by
parliament.
The sudden resignation of Yakiv Smoliy rattled markets and
sparked concerns at the International Monetary Fund whose
$5-billion stand-by assistance for Ukraine contingent to the
central bank independence.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Sandra Maler)