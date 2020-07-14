Ukraine leader tells IMF will name central bank candidate this week

KYIV, July 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy on Tuesday told IMF Managing Director Kristalina
Georgieva he would nominate a candidate to be head of the
country's central bank by the end of this week.
"Informed @KGeorgieva that by the end of the week, I will
have a new candidate for Head of the NBU for Parliament's
approval," Zelenskiy tweeted.
"S/he will be an independent technocrat and continue the
Bank's independent course. I make all my decisions only in the
interests of the Ukrainian people," he said.
National Bank of Ukraine Governor Yakiv Smoliy quit on July
1, complaining of "systematic political pressure", weeks after
Ukraine secured an IMF deal to fight an economic slump caused by
the COVID-19 pandemic.
His exit rattled the markets, forced the government to abort
a 12-year Eurobond placement worth $1.75 billion and raised
concerns international backers, including the IMF, would freeze
loans.
The IMF's country representative said last week Ukraine must
preserve the independence of its central bank under the next
governor as part of a $5 billion IMF deal.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk;
Editing by Chris Reese and Barbara Lewis)