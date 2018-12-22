Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ukraine's PrivatBank appeals court ruling in claim against ex-owners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 10:53am CET
FILE PHOTO: The logo of PrivatBank is pictured outside its branch in Kiev

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine's PrivatBank said on Saturday it had appealed a London court decision to reject a claim against its former owners.

Ukrainian authorities say they have spent nearly $6 billion (4.7 billion pounds) since they nationalised PrivatBank in 2016 in a bid to protect customer deposits, part of a clean-up of the country's banking system which was backed by the International Monetary Fund.

But in a setback to the state-owned bank's efforts to claw back about $2 billion it says was lost to fraud, a London court ruled in early December that it had no jurisdiction in a case against its two former main shareholders, Ihor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Bogolyubov, who both deny any wrongdoing.

"PrivatBank has today filed papers with the Court of Appeal of England and Wales appealing the judgement of the Mr Justice Fancourt dated 4 December 2018," PrivatBank said.

"PrivatBank looks forward to the Court of Appeal considering this matter in due course, and remains confident in its position," it added in a statement.

Recovering some of the PrivatBank money would help shore up Ukraine's finances as it enters an election period next year.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:31pChina retail sales to grow 9 percent next year - state media
RE
12:16pPreview -- Barron's
DJ
10:53aUkraine's PrivatBank appeals court ruling in claim against ex-owners
RE
09:25aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Trade Experts review Regional AID for Trade Strategy
PU
09:20aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF KINGDOM OF NORW : Troikauttalelse om Sør-Sudan 21. desember
PU
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:18aGoldman Sachs CEO to employees - our compliance is strong
RE
06:17aGovernment Shuts Down Over Border Wall Funding
DJ
04:05aERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Wholesale Electricity Market Review 2017/18 - Discussion paper
PU
03:35aJD.com CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ : CREDIT SUISSE CHAIRMAN SAYS ON TRACK TO BOOST EQUITY RETURN: media
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysia seeks $7.5 billion in reparations from Goldman Sachs - FT
3EN+ GROUP PLC : Experts Point to Longstanding Policy in EN+, Rusal Sanctions Removal Plan
4JD.COM : JD COM : CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : Awarded $1.8 Billion Patriot Contract

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.