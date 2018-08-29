Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ukrainian Exchange : Internal government loan bonds to be removed from the list of the Ukrainian Exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 09:17am CEST

On August 29, 2018, the Quotation List Committee of the Ukrainian Exchange decided to exclude the following securities from the stock exchange's list, due to the end of the term to maturity:

Internal government loan bonds UA95390 (issuer's number in the Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations of Ukraine - 00013480), ISIN UA4000195390

This decision becomes effective on August 30, 2018.

A full list of securities admitted to trading

For further information, please contact the Public Relation Department at (044) 495-7474.

Disclaimer

Ukrainian Exchange PAT published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 07:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:17aCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 4E and Preliminary Financial Report
PU
10:16aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : ex-CEO to appear in parliament next week over accounting scandal
RE
10:15aCEAPRO INC. : Settles Judgements in AVAC Ltd. Actions
AQ
10:15aSKYWORKS : to Present at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
AQ
10:15aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Thermofisher Differential Ion Mobility Interface Boosts Proteomics
AQ
10:15aRCR TOMLINSON : Announces fy18 results and a capital raising to strengthen balance sheet
AQ
10:15aLOCKHEED MARTIN : U.s. air force's first advanced gps iii satellite shipped to cape canaveral for launch
AQ
10:15aQAD : Announces Passing of Chief Executive Officer Karl Lopker
AQ
10:15aINTEL : Building a Future Computer That Will 'Look Like No Other'
AQ
10:15aPITTLER MASCHINENFABRIK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
4GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
5IQE PLC : IQE : H1 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.