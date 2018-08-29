Ukrainian Exchange : Internal government loan bonds to be removed from the list of the Ukrainian Exchange

On August 29, 2018, the Quotation List Committee of the Ukrainian Exchange decided to exclude the following securities from the stock exchange's list, due to the end of the term to maturity:

Internal government loan bonds UA95390 (issuer's number in the Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations of Ukraine - 00013480), ISIN UA4000195390

This decision becomes effective on August 30, 2018.

