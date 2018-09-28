Ukrainian Exchange : Motor Sich Shares Demoted to Non-Listed Traded Securities

Since 28.09.2018 ordinary registered shares of JSC 'Motor Sich' ( MSICH , ISIN: UA4000143135,EDRPOU code: 14307794) moved from the 2nd tier list to the non-listed securities admitted to trading because it is impossible to calculate market capitalizationof the shares (item 15.8 of the Trading rules).

Circulation of Motor Sich shares was suspended by the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv as of 20.04.2018.

