Ukrainian Exchange : Motor Sich Shares Demoted to Non-Listed Traded Securities

09/28/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

Since 28.09.2018 ordinary registered shares of JSC 'Motor Sich' (MSICH, ISIN: UA4000143135,EDRPOU code: 14307794) moved from the 2nd tier list to the non-listed securities admitted to trading because it is impossible to calculate market capitalizationof the shares (item 15.8 of the Trading rules).

Circulation of Motor Sich shares was suspended by the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv as of 20.04.2018.

The full list of traded securities

For further details please contact the Public Relation Department at +38 (044) 495-7474.

Disclaimer

Ukrainian Exchange PAT published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 12:11:08 UTC
