Ukrainian Exchange : Shares IFSNR4, IFSRE, IFSNR7 To Be Delisted

On 23.09.2019 the following securities will be delisted by request from the corresponding issuers:
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Securities
type
|
EDRPOU
|
ISIN
|
IFSNR4
|
CNCIF Synergy-4, PJSC
|
Common shares
|
35031362
|
UA4000116396
|
IFSRE
|
CNCIF Synergy Real Estate, PJSC
|
Common shares
|
33499735
|
UA4000102537
|
IFSNR7
|
CNCIF Synergy-7, PJSC
|
Common shares
|
35744353
|
UA4000099840
