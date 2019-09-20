Ukrainian Exchange : Shares IFSNR4, IFSRE, IFSNR7 To Be Delisted

On 23.09.2019 the following securities will be delisted by request from the corresponding issuers:

Ticker Name Securities type EDRPOU ISIN IFSNR4 CNCIF Synergy-4, PJSC Common shares 35031362 UA4000116396 IFSRE CNCIF Synergy Real Estate, PJSC Common shares 33499735 UA4000102537 IFSNR7 CNCIF Synergy-7, PJSC Common shares 35744353 UA4000099840

