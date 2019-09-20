Log in
Ukrainian Exchange : Shares IFSNR4, IFSRE, IFSNR7 To Be Delisted

09/20/2019 | 06:52am EDT

On 23.09.2019 the following securities will be delisted by request from the corresponding issuers:

Ticker

Name

Securities

type

EDRPOU

ISIN

IFSNR4

CNCIF Synergy-4, PJSC

Common shares

35031362

UA4000116396

IFSRE

CNCIF Synergy Real Estate, PJSC

Common shares

33499735

UA4000102537

IFSNR7

CNCIF Synergy-7, PJSC

Common shares

35744353

UA4000099840

The full list of securities admitted to tradingґ

For details please contact us at +38 (044) 495-7474 or info@ux.ua

Disclaimer

Ukrainian Exchange PAT published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 10:51:02 UTC
