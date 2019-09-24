Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ukrgazbank : Fitch Upgrades Ukrgasbank rating from “B-“ to “B”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 11:37am EDT

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ukrgasbank Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-'. The Outlook is Positive.

The rating actions follow Fitch's upgrade of Ukraine's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs to 'B' from 'B-' with Positive Outlooks and the revision of Ukraine's Country Ceiling to 'B' from 'B-'.

The rating actions are as follows:

  • Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable
  • Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
  • Support Rating: upgraded to '4' from '5'
  • Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B' from 'B-'
  • Viability Rating: 'b-', placed on Rating Watch Positive (RWP)
  • National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable

The RWP reflects Fitch's expectations that the improving macroeconomic stability in Ukraine, the country's reasonable economic prospects and further stabilization in the sovereign's credit profile should have positive implications for the bank's standalone credit profile.

For the full text of rating action commentary visit Fitch Ratings website.

24.09.2019

Disclaimer

AB Ukrgazbank PAT published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 15:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:07pOTELCO : Arrow Rock Night Walks – Arrow Rock, MO
PU
12:07pINVESTING IN INNOVATION : Facility for Products of Natural Origin
PU
12:07pCALIAN : Training Launches Military Training Exercise Management Software at...
PU
12:07pJPMORGAN CHASE : Chase opens first-of-its kind branch in the heart of Harlem
PU
12:07pTOP 5 CHALLENGES FACING CORPORATE LEGAL COUNSELS : Part 3—Litigation
PU
12:05pAdministrative Costs for Medicare Plans Continue to Accelerate in 2018
BU
12:03pCOMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:02pDXB ENTERTAINMENTS : JA Lake View Hotel Dubai is the First Hotel in the Middle East to Voice-enable Every Guestroom with Volara-powered Alexa Solution
AQ
12:02pEURAZEO : first investment company with a Digital Committee
PU
12:02pSNAM : OMV, Snam and TAG sign MoU for sustainable LNG mobility
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
4METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : Postponed MREL debt issuance
5FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group