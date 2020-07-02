Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ukrgazbank : UKRGASBANK and UNIDO to launch a loan guarantee fund for implementing energy management system in Ukrainian industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 06:09am EDT

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and JSB 'UKRGASBANK' have signed a contract that will enable the launch and operation of a USD 1.5 Million Loan Guarantee Fund as special financial mechanism within the framework of the UNIDO-GEF project 'Introduction of Energy Management System Standard in Ukrainian Industry'. Supported by national stakeholders, and cross-guaranteed by Citibank Europe PLC, the Loan Guarantee Fund is foremost aimed to facilitate industrial companies with getting access to capital for implementation of energy management systems in line with ISO 50001 and other energy efficiency measures. The Loan Guarantee Fund is the first and one of the kind guarantee based financial mechanism launched by a UN agency with a selected financial partner in Ukraine.

«Cooperation with international organizations is an important vector not only for our Bank activity, but for the future of Ukraine in general. It means that the best world expertize and practices can be effectively applied in our country. The support of international organizations is especially tangible and useful for SMEs, which currently experience the most difficult times. We are already cooperating with the world's best experts, including IFC, EIB, EBRD, NECFO, KfW, UNEP FI, CPLC, SME Finance Forum, PFAN, USAID and now - with UNIDO. Together we are going to lay the foundation to build a quality energy management system in our industry», Said Kyrylo Shevchenko, Chairman of the Board.

The Loan Guarantee Fund is expected to play an important role in boosting activities and further development of Ukraine's market for industrial energy efficiency. It is especially important to have such a financial instrument available for Ukrainian industries during these trying COVID-19 recovery times, to support them with additional resources that can be dedicated to improve assets optimization and bottom-line performance through energy efficiency, and ultimately help restore and strengthen business competitiveness.

[Attachment]

02.07.2020

Disclaimer

AB Ukrgazbank PAT published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 10:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:01aAURION RESOURCES : Announces Trading on the OTCQX Market
AQ
07:01aVALEO PHARMA : Reports its 2020 Second Quarter Results and Initiates $1 Million Debenture Private Placement
AQ
07:01aMETA GROWTH : Announces Acquisition of Operating Meta Cannabis Co. Branded Cannabis Store in Toronto, Ontario
AQ
07:01aMEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION : Completes Real Estate Sale for $25 Million
AQ
07:01aKINAXIS : Closes Acquisition of Rubikloud
AQ
07:01aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Investing $10 Million in Nova Scotia
AQ
07:01aSRG MINING : Announces closing of fully subscribed cad$1,000,000 equity financing
AQ
07:01aEVERGOLD : Starts Drilling at Snoball Property, Golden Triangle, B.C., and Field Program Gets Underway at Golden Lion Property, Toodoggone, B.C.
AQ
07:01aPassport Technology Expands Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited Relationship Adding Sixteen Casinos in British Columbia and Alberta
PR
07:01aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Expands EU Footprint, Signing Kuida™ Distribution Deal in Spain
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis
2TELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc Health Completes Acquisition of InTouch Health, Creating Single Virtual Care De..
3ADO PROPERTIES : ADO PROPERTIES S.A.: ADO Properties announces fully underwritten capital increase with subscr..
4GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
5FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Record Half-Year and Three-Digit Growth Rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group