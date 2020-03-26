Ukrnafta calls the Government and the President for help

In his letter dated March 24, 2020, Oleg Gez, Acting Chairman of the Board of PJSC Ukrnafta, said that the company was suffering from two crushing factors: falling demand for petroleum products due to the coronavirus pandemic, and record low oil prices in the world. Due to restrictions on movement within quarantine measures, the company expects reduction of petroleum products consumption by 15-20%. At the same time, the prices of Urals oil (the main indicator for the sale of oil of Ukrainian origin) fell to the level of $ 19-23 per barrel, which is significantly below the total cost of Ukrnafta oil, taking into account rent and other payments to the budget.

At the same time, the situation is complicated by the fact that before the prices fell, Ukrnafta accumulated about 420 thousand tons of oil and condensate (extraction of December-March) which the company could not sell at the state auctions due to the fact that the starting prices set by the state did not meet market level and buyers refused to buy the raw materials. At the same time, according to the current legislation, on this volume of unsold raw materials the rent payments were accrued and already paid at the prices valid at the moment of payment, which were much higher than the current ones. The company points out that sale of this volume of raw materials at current low prices will lead to direct financial losses.

In such circumstances, Ukrnafta's production activities become unprofitable and the company is in danger of financial collapse and production shutdown.

In order to avoid the negative scenario, Ukrnafta invited the Government to consider and take decision on the introduction of 'tax holidays' for oil and gas companies by suspension of rent payments by the end of 2020 or to amend the Tax Code, which would temporarily reduce the rent rates for oil and condensate from the current 31% to 6%. Another option could be the fulfillment by the state, represented by NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, of its obligation to buy back unsold oil and condensate at the prices at the auctions that have not taken place. The obligation of Naftogaz to buy oil and condensate that were not sold at the state auctions is explicitly provided for by the Law of Ukraine 'On Oil and Gas' but it was never fulfilled.

The company also stressed the need to address the issue of non-market starting prices for oil and condensate auctions. Over the last 4 years, Ukrnafta has repeatedly drawn the Government's attention to these issues and the resulting risks. Timely solutions would have allowed to avoid overstocking of unsold oil and income shortfall.