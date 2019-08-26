Ulrich Thienel MD, PhD Named Chief Executive Officer of ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc.

Ulrich Thienel MD, PhD, has been appointed by the ReAlta Life Sciences Board of Directors as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2019. In this capacity, Ulrich will provide strategic leadership for commercialization of ReAlta’s new class of Complement and Inflammation Inhibition drug products for a variety of life-threatening medical conditions.

Ulrich was formerly Chief Medical Officer at Finch Therapeutics, Boston. Prior to Finch, Ulrich had 20 years of biopharmaceutical drug development leadership, with experience in both biotech and large pharma, including Johnson & Johnson, BMS, and Takeda. His experience spans autoimmune, hematology, respiratory and rare diseases. In previous roles as Therapeutic Area Leader and Chief of Development and Medical Officer, he oversaw research development and commercialization of multiple assets, including small molecules, siRNA, antibody and device technologies. He is well versed in FDA regulatory processes, including experience with multiple Investigational New Drugs (INDs), New Drug Applications (NDAs) and Biologics License Applications (BLAs).

Ulrich received his MD and PhD degrees at Justus-Liebig University in Giessen, Germany and also completed training in Internal Medicine. He subsequently completed specialty training in Rheumatology at Columbia University in New York and Executive Training in Sales and Marketing at Northwestern University in Chicago.

John Harding, Chairman of ReAlta, shared his thoughts on this appointment: “The entire Board and Management team of ReAlta are excited to be working with Ulrich in his new role as CEO. Ulrich and his team at RRD International helped ReAlta choose the best initial indications for the company to develop. Ulrich then joined the ReAlta Board following its formation in 2018. His leadership and insights will be invaluable in helping ReAlta to develop our platform of life saving pharma products.”

ABOUT REALTA—ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. is an early stage pharmaceutical company incorporated in late, 2018, and located in Norfolk, Virginia. ReAlta was initially formed as a joint venture between Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Children’s Specialty Group (170 multispecialty pediatricians) and Eastern Virginia Medical School. ReAlta is dedicated to addressing life-threatening medical needs through beneficial inhibition of the Complement System and Inflammatory Mechanisms. To support this mission, ReAlta has developed a New Class of Drugs that can address unmet medical needs through unique Multi-Modal Therapeutic Capabilities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005589/en/