Ultimate Medical Academy : Named Nonprofit of the Year

01/25/2019 | 03:14pm EST

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Medical Academy was honored as the recipient of the 2019 Large Not-For-Profit Business of the Year Award last night at the Clearwater Regional Chamber of Commerce's 97th Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner.

Ultimate Medical Academy received the 2019 Large Not-For-Profit Business of the Year Award last night at the Clearwater Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 97th Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner. UMA leaders accepting the award include Associate Director of Continuing Medical Education and Strategic Initiatives Leia Bell, Clearwater Campus Director Dr. Rebecca Sarlo, Senior Director of Communications Martha Monfried, Manager of Student Finance Jill Sellers, and Executive Vice President Geordie Hyland.

"For 25 years, this organization has helped equip and empower its students and today has a total alumni base of more than 45,000 students," former Chair of the Chamber Jeanie Renfrow noted when announcing the award. "This organization has facilitated adults young and old the chance to earn a living in the healthcare industry.

"Not only do they educate students in a career where they can earn a living, they help individuals overcome obstacles that might stand in their way of bettering themselves," she added. "Whether it be assisting with child care, helping with food needs, or suppling young mothers with diapers, they are there to help their students.

"Even while doing all this, they manage to participate in many nonprofit organizations in our community, including Here We Grow Foundation, the Juvenile Welfare Board, Boys and Girls Clubs, Armed Forces Family Foundation, and CASA in St. Petersburg.

"This group's motto is 'students are the reason for everything we do,'" Renfrow concluded. "They truly are a shining example not just for their students but for their commitment to our Clearwater community."

UMA Clearwater Campus Director Dr. Rebecca Sarlo accepted the award, thanking her team for their work and the community for the recognition.

Since 1994, UMA's Clearwater Campus has offered convenient daytime and evening diploma and associate degree programs, hands-on training in classrooms and labs, personalized attention, and career readiness services. Current campus programs include Dental Assistant with Expanded Functions, Medical Assistant, Nursing Assistant, Patient Care Technician, and Phlebotomy Technician, which can be completed in 8 weeks to 22 months.

The campus provides the foundation for the nonprofit accredited national school that employs more than 2,000 faculty and staff in the Tampa Bay area. Annually, UMA supports more than 150 students at Clearwater and almost 15,000 online students across the nation.

ABOUT ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY
Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, the school has more than 45,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to almost 15,000 students as well as hands-on training to hundreds of students. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, resume and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/. Visit https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/student-information/#ge for gainful employment information on tuition, loan debt, completion, placement and occupations. To learn more about UMA's Clearwater Campus, visit https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/campuses/clearwater/

Like UMA on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/umaonline/
Follow UMA on Twitter: https://twitter.com/UltimateMedical
Watch UMA on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZKEpFCt6DQKM_eyZ3jJhGw
Follow UMA on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ultimatemedicalacademy/

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultimate-medical-academy-named-nonprofit-of-the-year-300784481.html

SOURCE Ultimate Medical Academy


© PRNewswire 2019
