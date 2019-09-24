Ultimate Software : Announces Executive Presentations at 2019 HR Technology Conference

Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today its participation at the 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition, to be held October 1–4, at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Ultimate speakers will present at the following sessions:

New Technologies to Manage Workplace Diversity—Cecile Alper-Leroux, vice president of HCM innovation at Ultimate, will join a panel of accomplished HR and product executives to teach attendees about the new category of tech-based solutions that ensure legislative compliance, create cultures of transparency and trust, and help employees raise serious concerns with confidence.

Time: Tuesday, October 1, 10:10 a.m.–11:00 a.m. Pacific time

Augmented Listening: New Research on the Value of AI in Voice of the Employee Efforts—Ultimate partnered with Lighthouse Research to conduct research comparing the speed, actionable insights, and value of traditional employee surveys versus modern, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled sentiment analysis technology. In this session, attendees will hear the results of this research and how it affects their organizations’ ability to meet employee needs. Christa Degnan Manning, director of HCM innovation at Ultimate, and Ben Eubanks, principal analyst at Lighthouse Research & Advisory, will discuss concepts such as the difference in speed between common employee-engagement-survey processes and sentiment analysis technology, how to apply machine learning with natural language processing to unlock deeper insights for more precise action planning, and how employers can leverage AI-enabled sentiment analysis technology to create a better, more human workplace.

Time: Wednesday, October 2, 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Pacific time

Discover the Next Step in Creating Better Employee Experiences—Robin Stimac, vice president of product management at Ultimate, and Andrea Couto, senior director of solutions consulting at PeopleDoc by Ultimate, will demonstrate Ultimate’s latest HR and talent solutions that help companies uncover untapped insights and expectations from employees, as well as help companies better serve and take care of their employees. To register, visit www.ultimatesoftware.com/HRTech2019Demo.

Time: Wednesday, October 2, 3:00 p.m.–3:45 p.m. Pacific time

Intelligent Tools for HR: A Deeper Look at AI in HR—Four intelligent-tools companies, including Ultimate Software represented by Armen Berjikly, senior director of growth strategy, will showcase their applications to represent the breadth of intelligent tools’ functionality and some of the best applications for HR. John Sumser, founder and principal analyst at HRExaminer, will provide attendees with a clear picture of the progress of intelligent tools in the past year, with an update for new concepts in AI for HR.

Time: Thursday, October 3, 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Pacific time

How HR Technology Can Help CHROs Lead the Most Impactful DE&I Initiatives—Jarik Conrad, senior director of HCM innovation at Ultimate, and Trish McFarlane, founder and CEO of H3 HR Advisors, will discuss the evolving role of executive leadership and diversity, equality, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives; demonstrate how AI can be the game-changer in creating equitable and inclusive workplace cultures; and offer a new framework for introducing and promoting technology-supported DE&I efforts.

Time: Thursday, October 3, 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Pacific time

Ideas and Innovators in HR—Montra Ellis, director of product innovation at Ultimate, will join other innovative thinkers to share cutting-edge ideas about HR, technology, and the workplace, in a rapid-fire format.

Time: Friday, October 4, 8:15 a.m.–9:15 a.m. Pacific time

Visit Ultimate Software at Booth #1906 and PeopleDoc by Ultimate Software at Booth #2922.

To register for the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com/register.html.

