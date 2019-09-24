Log in
Ultimate Software : Announces Executive Presentations at 2019 HR Technology Conference

09/24/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today its participation at the 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition, to be held October 1–4, at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Ultimate speakers will present at the following sessions:

New Technologies to Manage Workplace Diversity—Cecile Alper-Leroux, vice president of HCM innovation at Ultimate, will join a panel of accomplished HR and product executives to teach attendees about the new category of tech-based solutions that ensure legislative compliance, create cultures of transparency and trust, and help employees raise serious concerns with confidence.
Time: Tuesday, October 1, 10:10 a.m.–11:00 a.m. Pacific time

Augmented Listening: New Research on the Value of AI in Voice of the Employee Efforts—Ultimate partnered with Lighthouse Research to conduct research comparing the speed, actionable insights, and value of traditional employee surveys versus modern, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled sentiment analysis technology. In this session, attendees will hear the results of this research and how it affects their organizations’ ability to meet employee needs. Christa Degnan Manning, director of HCM innovation at Ultimate, and Ben Eubanks, principal analyst at Lighthouse Research & Advisory, will discuss concepts such as the difference in speed between common employee-engagement-survey processes and sentiment analysis technology, how to apply machine learning with natural language processing to unlock deeper insights for more precise action planning, and how employers can leverage AI-enabled sentiment analysis technology to create a better, more human workplace.
Time: Wednesday, October 2, 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Pacific time

Discover the Next Step in Creating Better Employee Experiences—Robin Stimac, vice president of product management at Ultimate, and Andrea Couto, senior director of solutions consulting at PeopleDoc by Ultimate, will demonstrate Ultimate’s latest HR and talent solutions that help companies uncover untapped insights and expectations from employees, as well as help companies better serve and take care of their employees. To register, visit www.ultimatesoftware.com/HRTech2019Demo.
Time: Wednesday, October 2, 3:00 p.m.–3:45 p.m. Pacific time

Intelligent Tools for HR: A Deeper Look at AI in HR—Four intelligent-tools companies, including Ultimate Software represented by Armen Berjikly, senior director of growth strategy, will showcase their applications to represent the breadth of intelligent tools’ functionality and some of the best applications for HR. John Sumser, founder and principal analyst at HRExaminer, will provide attendees with a clear picture of the progress of intelligent tools in the past year, with an update for new concepts in AI for HR.
Time: Thursday, October 3, 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Pacific time

How HR Technology Can Help CHROs Lead the Most Impactful DE&I Initiatives—Jarik Conrad, senior director of HCM innovation at Ultimate, and Trish McFarlane, founder and CEO of H3 HR Advisors, will discuss the evolving role of executive leadership and diversity, equality, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives; demonstrate how AI can be the game-changer in creating equitable and inclusive workplace cultures; and offer a new framework for introducing and promoting technology-supported DE&I efforts.
Time: Thursday, October 3, 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Pacific time

Ideas and Innovators in HR—Montra Ellis, director of product innovation at Ultimate, will join other innovative thinkers to share cutting-edge ideas about HR, technology, and the workplace, in a rapid-fire format.
Time: Friday, October 4, 8:15 a.m.–9:15 a.m. Pacific time

Visit Ultimate Software at Booth #1906 and PeopleDoc by Ultimate Software at Booth #2922.

To register for the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com/register.html. Follow @HRTechConf and @UltimateHCM on Twitter for real-time updates from HR Tech.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based human capital management and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 5,400 professionals. In 2019, Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work ranked Ultimate #1 on their Best Workplaces in Technology list, in the “Large Companies” category, Ultimate’s fourth consecutive year to top the list. Customer Sales and Service World Awards recognized Ultimate’s Services team as the #1 Customer Service Department of the Year in 2018 for companies with 2,500 employees or more across diverse industries. Ultimate has more than 6,400 customers worldwide, including Bloomin’ Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, First Horizon National Corporation, Red Roof, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimate’s products and services can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Ultimate Software on Twitter: www.twitter.com/UltimateHCM and on LinkedIn: https://ulti.pro/LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2019
