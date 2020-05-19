Ultimate Software : Cited a Leader by Independent Research Firm

Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that it was positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Human Capital Management Suites, Q2 2020.

In the report, Forrester evaluated vendors against 30 criteria, which it grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Current offering indicates the strength of each vendor’s current offering measured across nine application-oriented functional dimensions, seven platform capabilities, and customer experience. Strategy assesses the vendor’s product strategy and roadmap, go-to-market strategy and execution across 10 dimensions. Market presence factors in company revenues, number of customers, and number of licensed users.

The Forrester report notes that, “Ultimate differentiates itself by focusing on the second ‘s’ in SaaS: service. Ultimate has a convincing people first internal culture that it extends, in real terms, to customers.” The report also commented that, Ultimate’s solution “UltiPro is a good fit for North American companies with distributed, global workforces and provides good versatility to support medium-large organizations (more than 500 employees).”

“We believe that receiving the highest score possible in the criteria for customer experience and market presence reflect our lifelong ‘People First’ and customer-focused vision,” said John Machado, chief technology officer at Ultimate. “We involve and engage our customers in all stages of solution development, and we work with them side by side as partners to help accelerate business growth and strengthen company culture. Our solutions help organizations of all sizes better manage their workforces, understand the evolving needs of their employees, and transform HR through people analytics.”

In addition to Ultimate’s position as a Leader, Kronos Incorporated – which merged with Ultimate on April 1, 2020 to create the world’s most innovative HCM and workforce management company – was named a Strong Performer for its fast-growing mid-market HCM suite, Kronos Workforce Ready.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Ultimate’s award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 6,000 professionals. Ultimate merged with Kronos Incorporated on April 1, 2020, to create one of the most innovative HCM and workforce management companies in the world. To learn more, visit www.ultimatesoftware.com. Ultimate Software: People First.

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management (HCM) cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations—including half of the Fortune 1000—and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Kronos merged with Ultimate Software on April 1, 2020, to create one of the most innovative HCM and workforce management companies in the world. To learn more, visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Ultimate Software on Twitter: www.twitter.com/UltimateHCM and on LinkedIn: https://ulti.pro/LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005663/en/