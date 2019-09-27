Ultimate Software : Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Third Consecutive Year

Positioned highest in Ability to Execute

Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that Ultimate has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Inc., in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for the third consecutive year. Ultimate placed highest in “Ability to Execute”.

The evaluation criteria for a vendor’s ability to execute included product/service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations.

“We believe Ultimate’s position as a Leader is a direct reflection of the investment and care we put into executing on our solutions and our relationships with customers,” said Scott Scherr, founder and co-CEO of Ultimate. “We think this shows that we understand our customers’ needs and can address them effectively. Our commitment to always putting people first drives our ability to consistently provide the best products and services for our customers.”

Gartner is the world’s leading research and advisory company, and the Gartner Magic Quadrant provides a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. The criteria considered in this evaluation include ability to execute (product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations) and completeness of vision (market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering/product strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy).

“We see it as such an honor for Ultimate to once again be named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises. We also think that it validates our momentum in the industry,” said Adam Rogers, CTO and co-CEO at Ultimate. “We are constantly working to innovate, grow our offerings, and become stronger—each and every day, year after year.”

Ultimate’s UltiPro cloud solutions are designed to improve the employee experience. With UltiPro, organizations can deliver convenient recruiting and onboarding, process fast and accurate payroll, facilitate employee learning and development, leverage advanced surveys and sentiment analysis, serve employees with HR service delivery, and drive people-focused results with business intelligence.

Gartner states, “Application leaders in organizations with more than 1,000 workers who are pursuing a cloud HCM strategy should use this research to identify vendors for further evaluation.”

Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, Melanie Lougee et al, September 23, 2019. From 2016-2018, this report was titled “Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises”.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based human capital management and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 5,400 professionals. In 2019, Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work ranked Ultimate #1 on their Best Workplaces in Technology list, in the “Large Companies” category, Ultimate’s fourth consecutive year to top the list. Customer Sales and Service World Awards recognized Ultimate’s Services team as the #1 Customer Service Department of the Year in 2018 for companies with 2,500 employees or more across diverse industries. Ultimate has more than 6,400 customers worldwide, including Bloomin’ Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, First Horizon National Corporation, Red Roof, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimate’s products and services can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

