Ultimate Software : Ranked #1 on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that Ultimate is ranked #1 on the Best Workplaces in Technology 2020 list by Fortune and Great Place to Work. This marks the fifth consecutive year Ultimate has been named the top large company (1,000 or more employees) on the prestigious list, after having ranked #2 on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For 2020 list in February. Rankings for the list considered survey feedback from thousands of employees working at technology companies across the United States.

“It is an absolute honor to be named the #1 company on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology list for the fifth year in a row—an honor we do not take lightly nor for granted,” said John Machado, Ultimate’s chief technology officer. “From the very first day of business, Ultimate made a promise to our people to always put them first and to care for them like family. Over 30 years, we have never strayed from that commitment, reinforcing it year after year with new benefits and programs along the way. Our culture thrives because of the heart our people bring to work each day.”

Driven by its founding principle of “People First,” Ultimate designs and delivers innovative HR, payroll, and employee experience solutions to companies in diverse industries, with employees working around the world. Its award-winning HCM cloud technology is backed by a range of comprehensive services and personalized customer support. Ultimate has offices across the United States and around the world to provide service and support to its customers.

Ultimate facilitates a productive, caring work environment through a variety of benefits and resources for employees. These include 100%-employer-paid healthcare premiums (medical, dental, and vision) for all full-time employees and their families, including same-sex married couples; company equity upon hiring, with the ability to earn additional shares for performance; a 401(k) retirement plan with a 45% dollar-for-dollar company match, with no cap, up to federal limits; paid maternity, paternity, and adoption leave, with $10,000 (per child, up to two children) in financial assistance to support employees who adopt children; unlimited PTO; and three paid service days annually for volunteering at nonprofit organizations of their choosing. Ultimate also offers a range of leadership-development courses and interactive learning paths for current and potential leaders, and employees are encouraged to join companywide Communities of Interest that promote personal growth and continued success throughout their careers.

On February 20, Ultimate and Kronos Incorporated announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to form one of the world’s largest cloud companies. Kronos is also included on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For 2020 list, and the combined company will have enhanced scale and an even stronger position in the fast-growing HCM marketplace, with plans to add 3,000 employees over three years.

To determine the Best Workplaces in Technology for 2020, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey responses from nearly 300,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified technology companies nationwide. The Trust Index survey evaluated more than 60 elements of employees’ daily experiences at work, covering topics such as the extent to which employees trust company leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among teams. Final list rankings are based on employees’ feedback and recognize companies that best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

