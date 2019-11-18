Ultimate Software : Ranks #6 on Fortune's 2019 Best Workplaces for Parents List

Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that it is ranked #6 on the 2019 Best Workplaces for Parents list by Fortune and Great Place to Work (GPTW). The ranking is based primarily on employees’ survey responses covering a range of topics for parents and non-parents alike, as well as an analysis of company policies and practices in such areas as comprehensive benefits, parental leave, flexible schedules, career development, and support for new parents returning to work.

Aligning with its “People First” founding principle, Ultimate provides an extensive benefits package for employees, highlighted by: 100%-employer-paid healthcare premiums for medical, dental, and vision, including coverage for infertility treatments and gender reassignment surgery; a 45% dollar-for-dollar company match on all employee 401(k) contributions, with no cap, up to federal limits; paid maternity, paternity, and adoption leave; access to private, onsite “Mommy Rooms” for nursing women; unlimited paid time off throughout the year; three paid service days every year to spend time volunteering and supporting nonprofit organizations; and $300 annually (per child) to help cover the costs of children’s extracurricular activities. This year, Ultimate also began offering employees $10,000 in financial assistance (per child, up to two children) for agency/placement, legal, and court fees associated with the adoption process.

Ultimate is committed to providing employees with ongoing learning opportunities and has a history of promoting from within. The company fosters career growth and personal development through a variety of educational programs, such as a year-long LeadUS program with three specialized tracks that prepare high performers for leadership roles and offer extended training for current managers and directors.

“For 29 years, whether there were four of us or more than 5,600, we’ve treated every one of our employees like family,” said Vivian Maza, chief culture officer at Ultimate. “We will always care for our people at every stage of their careers and lives, with unwavering support for parents, families, those who adopt, those planning to have children, and those who choose not to raise families. It’s the least we can do to thank the many ways our people take care of our customers and one another. We’re proud of the work they do every day to put people first, and we honor our employees for keeping our culture strong.”

In determining the 2019 Best Workplaces for Parents list, GPTW based its rankings on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index survey responses representing more than 4.6 million U.S. employees at GPTW-Certified organizations. The surveys evaluate more than 60 elements of employees’ experiences on the job—such as how much they trust company leaders, whether all people are treated with respect, the fairness of workplace decisions, and levels of camaraderie among teams.

