Ultimate Sports : AIM director disclosure update

Ultimate Sports Group PLC provides the following disclosures pursuant to AIM Rule 17.

David Coldbeck was a director of Schey Internet Limited from January 2001, which entered into a voluntary creditors' liquidation in November 2001.

Also, David Hillel was a director of Ferromet Resources (U.K.) PLC from July 1992, which entered into administration in August 1992 and was eventually dissolved in October 1997.

Finally, David Hillel, has advised the Company that he currently holds 109,606 ordinary shares in the Company, equivalent to 0.3 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.