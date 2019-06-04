Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ultra Electronics, 3eTI : Tapped by US Marine Corps for Infrastructure Monitoring Upgrades

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 09:20am EDT

Ultra Electronics, 3eTI will provide centralized monitoring and control of the utilities at US Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in southern California.

Upgrading and expanding the secure wireless network and endpoints security, 3eTI will deliver a capability that enables connectivity, centralized monitoring, control and cyber defense throughout the SCADA platforms across approximately 45 freshwater control locations throughout Camp Pendleton, including reservoirs, booster pumps and wells.

The contract is part of a turnkey approach as 3eTI will repair, install and program the PLCs, install a new secure wireless network to connect endpoints to the control environment, and configure the SCADA network. In addition, 3eTI will provide Information Assurance and cyber defense services to support the risk management framework (RMF) for accreditation.

“We’re excited to build on our existing relationship with US Marine Corps. As a long-time solutions provider to the DoD, we understand the underlying security concerns they face, and we design technology to support their mission objectives,” said Dirk van der Vaart, president of 3eTI.

To help federal customers understand more about our solutions, we are a proud platinum sponsor at the National Cyber Summit in Huntsville, Alabama, June 4–6, 2019. Visit us at booth No. 519 or contact sales@ultra-3eti.com.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics, 3eTI is a leading provider of military-grade secure communications that enable critical systems security, infrastructure security, and facilities management for the defense, government, utilities and industrial markets worldwide. 3eTI is part of the Ultra Electronics Group, a specialist international electrical and electronics engineering company.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aSIGMA LABS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:33aANITAB.ORG : Opens New Global Headquarters in Belmont To Support Gender Equity In Technology And Its 50/50 by 2025 Gender Parity Initiative
BU
09:32aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Thinking about buying stock in Apple, Castor Maritime, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Proteostasis Therapeutics, or Vislink Technologies?
PR
09:32aON STANDBY : Winter operations at Frankfurt International Airport
AQ
09:32aINVESTORSOBSERVER : releases stock and option data on Cars.com, Facebook, Guess, Verizon, and Exxon Mobil
PR
09:32aCanada raises capital requirement for domestic banks to 2%
RE
09:31aIIROC Trade Resumption - TD.PF.M
AQ
09:31aTHE WORLDWIDE SUPPLY CHAIN FEDERATION : Announces All-Star Speaker Line-Up for New Supply Chain, Innovation & Technology Conference
PR
09:31aSRAX : and The ALS Association Give BIGtoken Users a New Way to Donate Real Money with Their Data Earnings
PR
09:31aDIAMCOR MINING : Delivers Rough Diamonds to Tender
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Activist hedge fund CIAM will 'strongly oppose' FCA-Re..
3CHINA MOBILE LTD. : China to issue 5G licenses soon
4BASF SE : BASF : Takes Stake in U.K. Health-Care Startup
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell plans to boost returns and become a force in power

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About