Ultra Electronics, 3eTI : Tapped by US Marine Corps for Infrastructure Monitoring Upgrades

Ultra Electronics, 3eTI will provide centralized monitoring and control of the utilities at US Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in southern California.

Upgrading and expanding the secure wireless network and endpoints security, 3eTI will deliver a capability that enables connectivity, centralized monitoring, control and cyber defense throughout the SCADA platforms across approximately 45 freshwater control locations throughout Camp Pendleton, including reservoirs, booster pumps and wells.

The contract is part of a turnkey approach as 3eTI will repair, install and program the PLCs, install a new secure wireless network to connect endpoints to the control environment, and configure the SCADA network. In addition, 3eTI will provide Information Assurance and cyber defense services to support the risk management framework (RMF) for accreditation.

“We’re excited to build on our existing relationship with US Marine Corps. As a long-time solutions provider to the DoD, we understand the underlying security concerns they face, and we design technology to support their mission objectives,” said Dirk van der Vaart, president of 3eTI.

