Ultra Electronics, 3eTI : Tapped by US Marine Corps for Infrastructure Monitoring Upgrades

Ultra Electronics, 3eTI will provide centralized monitoring and control
of the utilities at US Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in southern
California.
Upgrading and expanding the secure wireless network and endpoints
security, 3eTI will deliver a capability that enables connectivity,
centralized monitoring, control and cyber defense throughout the SCADA
platforms across approximately 45 freshwater control locations
throughout Camp Pendleton, including reservoirs, booster pumps and wells.
The contract is part of a turnkey approach as 3eTI will repair, install
and program the PLCs, install a new secure wireless network to connect
endpoints to the control environment, and configure the SCADA network.
In addition, 3eTI will provide Information Assurance and cyber defense
services to support the risk management framework (RMF) for
accreditation.
“We’re excited to build on our existing relationship with US Marine
Corps. As a long-time solutions provider to the DoD, we understand the
underlying security concerns they face, and we design technology to
support their mission objectives,” said Dirk van der Vaart, president of
3eTI.
