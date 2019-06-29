Log in
Ultra Familia Bolsters its Impressive Roster of Programming with Premiere of Canine Family Comedy Sabuesos

06/29/2019 | 08:02am EDT

West Palm Beach, June 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ultra Familia, a leading provider of family-friendly HD Spanish-language entertainment for kids and tweens, is pleased to announce the network premiere of the wildly popular buddy comedy, Sabuesos, a delightful series about an aspiring detective and his unusually gifted, wise-cracking Jack Russel Terrier, Max.

Starting July 01, Sabuesos will air on Olympusat’s Ultra Familia network Monday to Friday at 4:45 p.m. EST. Sabuesos is feel-good entertainment with plot twists and turns for the entire family. It is at once a crime story, comedy and love triangle all rolled into one. Sabuesos is produced by the Spanish broadcasting company RTVE. All 101 episodes will be 60 minutes in duration.

A lifelong love affair with crime dramas and movies inspires Alberto to become a police officer but he is rejected by the police academy. Undeterred, he dreams of getting his private detective license while working as a shopping mall security guard. But before being fired from his job, Alberto accidentally crosses paths with Max, a super-intelligent dog with a peculiar set of skills, who escapes from his villainous owners who have been performing genetic experiments on him so he can spy—and talk!

After Alberto’s brother Salva mysteriously disappears, he and Max move in with his sister-in-law Marta (his former childhood sweetheart before Salva swept her off her feet and married her) and her two children and eventually forms his detective agency, Sabuesos. As if that weren’t enough, rookie cop Paula’s romance with Alberto continues to heat up. Meanwhile, Max’s former criminal owners are hot on his heels to get him back into their fold before he can reveal a secret that threatens to bring down their nefarious organization for good.

Ultra Familia is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and is currently available on Charter Spectrum, Liberty, Hotwire Communications and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Familia’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit: Ultrafamiliatv.com and vemox.com

Attachments 

Jesús Piñango
Olympusat
5612495228
jesus@olympusat.com

