Ultra Familia Launches Exhilarating Rocket Ride

West Palm Beach, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Familia unveils an exciting world of quirky facts and veiled mysteries with the February premiere of the acclaimed Fumpy Facts animated series, directed by the late and legendary Danish cartoonist Werner “WOW” Wejp-Olsen. Also blazing the screen this month is an entertaining film about a rocket made of recyclable materials and the story of two young girls who enter an adventurous dimension where fantasy and reality unite. With these latest releases the network continues to offer the best Spanish programming for kids and tweens, including family-friendly movies, series , nd documentaries.

The skyward trek continues February 10 at 8 p.m. EST in the premiere of the Swedish movie Up in the Sky (En las Alturas), where a young girl on her way to summer camp accidentally ends up in a recycling plant run by unusual people that are building a rocket.



Up in the Sky: Many episodes were directed by the famous cartoonist Werner “WOW” Wejp-Olsen, best known for his long-running comic strip Inspector Danger's Crime Quiz.









What do Piranhas, Dracula, the lost city of Atlantis and inventor Thomas Edison have in common? Tune in and find out February 4 at 4:45 p.m. for the debut of Fumpy Facts (Hechos Furtivos), a journey around the world and beyond full of exceptional characters, creatures and sensational mysteries. Many episodes were directed by the famous cartoonist Werner “WOW” Wejp-Olsen, best known for his long-running comic strip Inspector Danger's Crime Quiz.

The skyward trek continues February 10 at 8 p.m. EST in the premiere of the Swedish movie Up in the Sky (En las Alturas), where a young girl on her way to summer camp accidentally ends up in a recycling plant run by unusual people that are building a rocket. Up in the Sky (original title Upp i det blå) won the best film award at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival. Starring Ida Engvoll from the crime series Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders and co-starring Eric Ericson of the fantasy/horror mini-series The Befallen.

Finally, the line separating reality from fantasy becomes a bit blurry February 17 at 8 p.m. EST in the launch of the Finnish film Onnely and Anneli (Onneli ja Anneli). Stars Aava Merikanto, Lilja Lehto and Samuel Vauramo from the 2010s The American with George Clooney.

Ultra Familia is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc. and is available on Charter Spectrum, Liberty, Hotwire Communications and VEMOX.

For more information on programming dates and schedules please visit ultrafamiliatv.com and vemox.com

Olympusat - Press Contact:

Jesús Piñango

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com

Attachments

Jesus Piñango Olympusat 561-249-5228 jesus@olympusat.com