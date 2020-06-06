Log in
Ultra Familia Premieres Two Animated Danish Films on June

06/06/2020 | 08:01am EDT

West Palm Beach, June 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Familia, a leading provider of family-friendly HD Spanish-language entertainment for audiences of all ages, premieres two Danish productions on June: the computer animated adventure film El Gran Oso (The Great Bear) along with La manzana y El Gusano (The Apple and The Worm).

Starting on June 7 at 6:00 P.M. ET with El Gran Oso (The Great Bear), a story about the eleven years old Jonathan and his sister Sophie, who are on holiday at their grandfather’s place, where a huge bear kidnaps Sophie, and now Jonatham has to venture into the forest and get her back home without harm as soon as he can.

Over the course of the 73 minutes film, the director Esben Toft Jacobsen, creates a series of lovely shots of the forest scenery, as well as original sets for some beautiful timeless themes of familial love and heroism with a slightly raw and unpolished look based in a rustic computer animation technique to give the film a touch of European style.

The movie won the Best Feature Film for Children at the Best Children’s Film and the Audience Awards at the Carrousel International du film de Rimouski in Quebec; The Audience Award and The Jury Award at Festival International de Cine Nueva Mirada in Buenos Aires, and Best Animated Feature Film at The Chicago International Children’s Film Festival in Illinois.

La manzana y El Gusano (The Apple and The Worm) airs on June 14 at 10 P.M. ET. It is a 75 minutes, 2D animated, film based on the children’s theater play written by the same film’s director Anders Morgenthaler, who is a well-known filmmaker and comic artist in Denmark and creator of the newspaper comic strip called “Wulffmorgenthaler”.

The film tells the story of a self-absorbed red apple named Torben who, like most other apples on his tree, dreams of becoming a handsome, brightly polished show apple. Naturally, he’s scared of everything that might cause distress for an apple. He discovers that he has a worm and sets out through a vast, unknown, potentially hostile world to find a doctor.

Ultra Familia is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Liberty, and Hotwire Communications.

For more information on Ultra Familia’s programming, please visit Ultra Familia at olympusatnetworks.com

Attachments 

Jesús Piñango
Olympusat
5612495228
jesus@olympusat.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
