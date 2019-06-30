Ultra Film July Lineup Presents Four Bloodcurdling Feature Films

West Palm Beach, June 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

West Palm Beach, FL – July 02, 2019 – Olympusat, Inc., the TV and media industry leader specializing in Spanish-language TV networks presents Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience. announces the network premiere of a bundle of creepy horror movies for July.

James Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek, Varsity Blues, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) stars in Paranoia (Final Draft) on Tuesday July 02 at 10:00 ET. Van Der Beek plays Paul Twist, a screenwriter with a serious case of writer’s block whose career is on the line if he doesn’t strike it big with his next screenplay. To overcome writer’s block, Paul does what every screenwriter facing a deadline does—he locks himself in his apartment for 18 days so he can deteriorate mentally and write his magnum opus. “I need to write this script even if it kills me,” he tells his friend. His wish nearly comes true when assorted characters from his past come back to haunt him, including a bizarre Pennywise-looking clown! Paranoia (Final Draft) is directed by Jonathan Dueck and produced by 235 Films. Darryn Lucio, Tara Spencer-Nairn and Jeff Roop costar.

Mis Apetitosos Vecinos (The Mad)

7/09 -10:00 p.m. ET Billy Zane (Titanic, Zoolander, Holmes & Watson) plays the recently widowed Dr. Jason Hunt who, along with his teenage daughter Amy (Maggie Castle), plans a relaxing weekend in the country. After stopping at a truck stop for something to eat, the weekend becomes anything but relaxing. Hunt and his daughter are now “the hunted” by flesh-eating zombies. Maybe they should have stopped at the local fast-food burger joint instead. More of a comedy than horror, Mis Apetitosos Vecinos (The Mad) is directed by John Kalangis (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) and filmed in Canada.



Soldado Unico: Programado para Matar (UKM: The Ultimate Killing Machine)

7/16 - 10:00 p.m. ET

At a secret army research facility, an experimental serum designed to turn soldiers into unstoppable killing machines works too well on Sgt. Dodds. When he escapes, four useless recruits are transformed into super-soldiers to track him down. Soldado Unico is directed by David Mitchell and stars Michael Madsen as Major Blevins.

Hospital Infernal (Heartstopper)

7/23 - 10:00 p.m. ET

Two hospitalized youths are stranded in a run-down institution with a psycho killer on the loose. Hospital Infernal (Heartstopper) is directed by Bob Keen. Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street) makes an appearance as Sheriff Richard Berger. Meredith Henderson and Nathan Stephenson costar.

Restauracion (Restoration)

7/30 - 10:00 p.m. ET

A young couple thinks they have it all when they buy the house of their dreams in a new town. But just as they begin remodeling, an evil spirit shows up and throws a monkey wrench into their plans for an idyllic life. Zack Ward directs. Emily O'Brien and Adrian Gaeta costar as the hapless couple.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Liberty, Charter Spectrum, Fios by Verizon, Hotwire Communications and VEMOX™.

