Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ultra Film Starts 2019 with Hauntings, Action and Political Intrigue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 02:01pm CET

West Palm Beach, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Palm Beach, FL – December 31, 2018 –  Ultra Film ushers in the first half of 2019 with hit US films featuring powerful performances by Elijah Wood, Patrick Swayze, Michael York, and the late former wrestler Roddy Piper.  With these releases the network reaffirms its position as the top HD channel catering directly to the Latino audience.

0_medium_olympusatlogo.png


 

Topping the list, Patrick Swayze shines in the action and political intrigue film Icon (Icono). Based on the novel by Frederick Forsyth, Swayze plays a CIA agent recalled from retirement to investigate the government and social chaos in Russia after the fall of communism. The movie costars Michael York from the Omega Code films and Jeff Fahey, known for his performance in the screen adaptation of Stephen King’s The Lawnmower Man.

 

Suspense fans will be at the edge for their seats with Haunting Sarah (Embrujando a Sarah), starring Kim Raven from the television series 24 with Keifer Sutherland. The film draws the portrait of a mother grieving the loss of her son who finds out her niece is speaking to him from beyond the grave.  Also premiering in January is The Elizabeth Smart Story (La Historia de Elizabeth Smart) with Dylan Baker from the Homeland series. The movie tells the real-life story of the teenage girl abducted in 2002 by two men, one of which said he was God. Furthermore, the late and former wrestler Roddy Piper co-stars in the thriller Leave the Past Behind (Deja el Pasado Atrás), where a short-story writer moves into her late grandmother’s house and is forced to relieve her traumatic childhood.

 

Fans of comedy and fantasy will enjoy the launch of Four Wedding Experts (Cuatro Expertas en Bodas) with Illeana Douglas from Grey’s Anatomy, and the baseball family movie Slow Moe (Moe El Lento), featuring Scotty Leavenworth from Desperate Housewives.

 

The first half of January also includes the premiere of:  The Reagans, a biographical film directed by Robert Ackerman about the life and times of the former president. Day Zero, starring Elijah Wood from Lord of The Rings fame, is the dramatic story of three friends that are drafted to fight in Vietnam and have only 30 days before leaving home. The movie co-stars Ally Sheedy, best known from her appearance in the classing 80’s film, The Breakfast Club.

 

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

 

For more information please visit ultrafilmtv.com

Jesus Piñango
Olympusat
5612495228
jesus@olympusat.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:30pTESLA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:30pWisdomTree Canada Announces Revised 2018 Annual Capital Gains Distributions and Cash Distributions
AQ
02:30pABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Statement re Closed Period
PR
02:30pZOETIS : to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
02:27pNEL ASA : Receives purchase order for two additional fueling stations in Norway
AQ
02:26p63 MOONS TECHNOLOGIES : NSEL files criminal case against Maharashtra govt
AQ
02:26pCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Former Sinochem general manager Cai Xiyou jailed for 12 years for corruption
AQ
02:22pOil prices slip toward 18-month lows ahead of New Year
RE
02:22pTECOGEN INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:22pFlux Continues Sales Ramp of Lithium-Ion Batteries for Forklifts and Airport Ground Support Equipment; Closes Initial Round of Private Placement
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
2VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
3NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : World-first autonomous trains deployed at Rio Tinto's iron ore operations
5UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.