Ultra Modern Pool And Patio : Cheese Dip

We love this Big Green Egg Cheese Dip! It's one of our favorite weekend recipes, and the bonus? You can cook it outside!

Ingredients

8 oz American cheese

¼ cup half and half

1 tbsp butter

1 jalapeno, blistered and minced

½ tbsp cumin

¼ tbsp garlic salt

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Pinch of chili powder

Equipment Needed

Cast Iron Sauce Pot

Instructions

Set your Big Green Egg for indirect cooking with a convEGGtor at 400°F/204°C.

Add the cheese, half-and-half and butter to the sauce pot; heat until melted, stirring frequently. Stir in the blistered minced jalapenos, cumin, garlic salt, cayenne pepper and chili powder. If you like it thinner, add more half and half.

Serve immediately with chips, salsa, or over your favorite dish!

Recipe and photo from Big Green Egg and courtesy of Liz Burrell, Big Green Egg Culinary Events Manager