Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ultra Modern Pool And Patio : Cheese Dip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

We love this Big Green Egg Cheese Dip! It's one of our favorite weekend recipes, and the bonus? You can cook it outside!

Ingredients

8 oz American cheese
¼ cup half and half
1 tbsp butter
1 jalapeno, blistered and minced
½ tbsp cumin
¼ tbsp garlic salt
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Pinch of chili powder

Equipment Needed

Cast Iron Sauce Pot

Instructions

Set your Big Green Egg for indirect cooking with a convEGGtor at 400°F/204°C.

Add the cheese, half-and-half and butter to the sauce pot; heat until melted, stirring frequently. Stir in the blistered minced jalapenos, cumin, garlic salt, cayenne pepper and chili powder. If you like it thinner, add more half and half.

Serve immediately with chips, salsa, or over your favorite dish!

Recipe and photo from Big Green Egg and courtesy of Liz Burrell, Big Green Egg Culinary Events Manager

Disclaimer

Ultra Modern Pool And Patio Inc. published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 20:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : July 10, 2020 - Carlos Sastre and others v. United Mexican States (ICSID Case No. UNCT/20/2) Procedural Oder No. 1 (May 28, 2020)
PU
05:06pTracking the Economic Impact of COVID-19 and Mitigation Policies in Europe and the United States
PU
05:06pThe dwelling stock of the Republic of Moldova on January 1, 2020
PU
05:05pTreasury Yields Climb After Hitting Lowest Levels Since Spring -- 4th Update
DJ
05:00pS&P says it expects Canada's long-term financial and economic profile to remain consistent with its current AAA rating
RE
05:00pS&p says it expects canada's long-term financial and economic profile to remain consistent with its current aaa rating
RE
04:58pUtah coronavirus cases rise by 855 on friday to 28,386 total, the highest single day increase since the pandemic started - reuters tally
RE
04:58pSenate Banking Panel Looks to Advance Trump's Fed Nominees
DJ
04:57pCash-strapped New Jersey to borrow up to $9.9 billion under deal
RE
04:56pWORLD BANK : Amid Multiple Crises, World Bank Group Refocuses Programs and Increases Financing to $74 billion in Fiscal Year 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla appears poised to electrify S&P 500
3NIKE, INC. : NIKE : "Seams" Like Activity Giving Rise To Infringement Risk Supports Appellate Jurisdiction
4ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
5CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group