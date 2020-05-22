Ultra Modern Pool And Patio : Grilled Corn with Honey Butter & Smoked Salt

The quintessential summer recipe is here, and it's sweet, smoky, and salty! Try this delicious recipe this weekend for Grilled Corn with Honey Butter & Smoked Salt!

Ingredients

6 Pieces corn, husked

2 Tablespoon olive oil

1/2 Cup butter, room temperature

1/2 Cup honey

1 Tablespoon Smoked Salt

1 Teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

When ready to cook, set temperature to high and preheat, lid closed for 15 minutes.

Brush corn with oil and grill, turning occasionally. After about 10 min corn should be cooked through and slightly charred on the outside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer whip butter and honey together 1 minute until light and airy.

Remove from bowl and brush on warm corn. Top with pepper and Jacobson smoked salt and Enjoy! *Cook times will vary depending on set and ambient temperatures.

Recipe and photo from Traeger.