Ultra Modern Pool And Patio : Peanut Butter Burger

Turn your backyard into a BBQ burger joint with this unique and tasty peanut butter burger. Burger lovers will savor every last bite.

Ingredients Peanut Butter Burger:

1-1/2 lbs. 80/20 Ground Chuck

8 slices Bacon

1 cup Chunky Peanut Butter

1/2 cup Honey

1/2 Tbsp. Chipotle Powder

1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

Kosher Salt, to taste

Black Pepper, coarsely ground, to taste

4 Hamburger Buns

Fixins':

4 slices Cheddar Cheese

1 Sweet Onion, sliced

4 Dill Pickles, sliced

1 Avocado

2 Tomatoes, sliced

Directions:

When ready to cook, start the Traeger on Smoke with the lid open until a fire is established (4-5 minutes). Turn temperature to 300 degrees F and preheat, lid closed, for 10 to 15 minutes.

Sprinkle bacon with brown sugar. Cook bacon for 30 to 40 minutes, or until it reaches desired doneness. Remove bacon and turn grill to High.

Form ground chuck into four (4) 6 oz. patties; season liberally with salt and pepper mixture. Put burgers on grill. After 4 minutes flip burgers; add cheddar cheese and continue cooking until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees.

Whisk together peanut butter, honey and Chipotle powder. Spread peanut butter mixture on hamburger buns. Assemble burger with bacon and all your favorite fixins'. Enjoy!

Recipe and photo from Traeger Grills.