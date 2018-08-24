Log in
Ultra Modern Pool And Patio : Personal Hygiene for Kids at the Pool

08/24/2018 | 10:12pm CEST

Most everyone loves to swim, especially kids! In fact it's one of the best summertime activities filled with fun. Yet, as kids head back to school, they often forget the basic rules of the pool. Once Labor Day comes around, it's time for a reminder.

In this article, we look at personal hygiene for kids at the pool. Be sure and download the Healthy Swimming Education & Activity Book to teach kids the basics of swimmer hygiene.

DOWNLOAD ACTIVITY BOOK >

Personal Hygiene for Swimmers

While pools that are taken care of well are clean, clear and sanitized, swimmers must still take care before swimming.

Swimmers should shower (rinse off) before swimming, and no one should ever potty in the pool.

Substances like perspiration, make-up, body oil, lotions, urine and fecal matter react with the chlorine in your pool. The results?

  • You need to add more disinfectant to destroy bacteria
  • Byproducts occur making the swimming experience less than enjoyable

Persona hygiene also means that swimmers should never, ever, under any circumstances, swim when they have diarrhea. If they do, and any swimmers swallow contaminated water, they can get sick with the chlorine-resistant waterborne parasite Cryptosporidium (crypto).

Final Thoughts

We welcome your questions about pool hygiene, and we offer a wide range of the best pool and spa chemicals on the market.

Be sure and download the great activity book for your young swimmers.

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Ultra Modern Pool And Patio Inc. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 20:11:01 UTC
