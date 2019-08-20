Ultrafast 3D Printer Company Nexa3D Commences Manufacturing Operations in California

Increases the scale of its commercial activities in support of expanding market demand for its NXE400 printer and growing reseller channel network

Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast stereolithography production 3D printers, today announced it has started manufacturing operations in California as it scales its commercial activities to fulfill increased demand for the company’s flagship NXE400 printer. This effort is part of the company’s ambitious plan to deliver a significant upgrade for the tens of thousands of older legacy stereolithography printer users by democratizing access to its ultrafast industrial printers with best-in breed performance materials at attractive cost of ownership. Comparatively speaking, the NXE400 makes the leap in printing speeds in the same way internet access moved from dialup to broadband, printing up to 16 liters of part volume at speeds of up to 1Z centimeter per minute. It features full factory automation compatibility, as well as optional washing and curing units that together reduce the time to produce functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes.

Manufacturing Nexa3D's flagship NXE400 printer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Nexa3D’s commencement of manufacturing activities marks an exciting milestone for us,” said Nexa3D chairman and CEO Avi Reichental. “We all remember the big tech leap we experienced from dial-up internet to broadband, and how it felt the first time. There was simply no going back. We believe that Nexa3D’s quantum speed leap is just as exciting! It represents a huge opportunity for businesses that move quickly to recognize Nexa3D’s potential early to gain tremendous competitive advantage in the way they design, collaborate, innovate, manufacture and serve their customers.”

Nexa 3D recently announced the expansion of its reseller network globally and plans to continue its overall growth within XponentialWorks’ Ventura campus, as both companies are teaming up to make Ventura an attractive high-tech and manufacturing hub. The area provides distinct advantages with comparatively lower operational costs while benefiting from a pool of highly skilled local talent. Since its inception in 2015, XponentialWorks has created dozens of high-tech jobs in Ventura as it harnesses the power of digital manufacturing and autonomous robotics to build a powerful generative design and additive manufacturing ecosystem.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial-grade stereolithography 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute, drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to minutes. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.

About XponentialWorks

XponentialWorks is a venture investment, corporate advisory and product development company, specializing in artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, 3D printing, robotics, and the digital transformation of traditional businesses. As a curator of leaders in Industry 4.0, the firm has built a unique ecosystem that unites the forces of early-stage companies with the experience and deep market knowledge of mature companies. XponentialWorks mentors and invests in the growth and success of promising early stage companies and acts as an edge organization for the benefit of larger, mid-market companies undertaking digital transformation. Learn more at www.xponentialworks.com.

