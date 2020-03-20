Log in
Ultrafiltration Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Ultrafiltration in Wastewater Treatment to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/20/2020 | 06:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the ultrafiltration market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.42 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005486/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultrafiltration Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultrafiltration Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for ultrafiltration in wastewater treatment has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Ultrafiltration Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Ultrafiltration Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Municipal Treatment
  • Industrial Treatment

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40165

Ultrafiltration Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ultrafiltration market report covers the following areas:

  • Ultrafiltration Market size
  • Ultrafiltration Market trends
  • Ultrafiltration Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing use in the electronics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the ultrafiltration market growth during the next few years.

Ultrafiltration Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ultrafiltration market, including some of the vendors such as Alfa Laval AB, Beijing OriginWater Technology Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and GEA Group AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ultrafiltration market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ultrafiltration Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ultrafiltration market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the ultrafiltration market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the ultrafiltration market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ultrafiltration market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market Outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Municipal treatment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial treatment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing use of UF in electronics industry
  • Rise in M&A
  • Advancements in UF technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alfa Laval AB
  • Beijing OriginWater Technology Co. Ltd.
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.
  • GEA Group AG
  • Parker-Hannifin Corp.
  • Pentair Plc
  • SUEZ SA
  • Toray Industries Inc.
  • Veolia Environnement SA

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
