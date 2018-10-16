Ultrasol®ution K Liquid Potassium Nitrate Now Available from SQM for Use in Specialty Crops

SQM North America introduces Ultrasol®ution K, its
latest innovation in specialty plant nutrition. An all-in-one liquid
formulation, Ultrasol®ution K is composed of 100 percent
macronutrients that are readily available for plant uptake, making it
more efficient than other liquid fertilizers, and an ideal source of
nitrogen and potassium. Initially, Ultrasol®ution K will be
available in two grades — 2.7-0-9 for cool season and 3-0-10 for warm
season.
“Ultrasol®ution K will address the need for chloride-free
potassium and safe-handling nitrate-nitrogen in the liquid fertilizer
market, opening up new possibilities for nutrient management in
California specialty crops like almonds and strawberries, where water
quality and use efficiency are of utmost importance,” says SQM
agronomist J.W. Lemons.
As growers evaluate nutrient sources and build their nitrogen management
plans for the 2019 season, incorporating Ultrasol®ution K as
a primary nitrogen source helps address crop nutrient needs in the most
effective, efficient way possible. When applied at the right rate and
the right time, Ultrasol®ution has proven to be the right
source to maximize use efficiency while increasing yields.
In UC Davis research, a fertilizer program with liquid potassium nitrate
in continuous fertigation, following a banded application of SOP
(sulphate of potash), resulted in a 17 percent cumulative yield increase
over SOP alone. The program including Ultrasol®ution K in
continuous fertigation resulted in a 22 percent yield increase over a
program including PTS (potassium thiosulphate) and SOP.
“Beyond its performance benefits, the liquid formulation will allow
retailers to easily adapt this product into their existing tank farm for
convenient, safe and compliant storage. For growers, no conversion is
needed, making Ultrasol®ution K ideal for liquid blending or
mixing in the field,” continued Lemons.
When compared to other liquid fertilizers, Ultrasol®ution K
has a low salt index and a much lower plant toxicity risk than nitrogen
sources based on ammonium or liquid-potassium sources that can include
acidifying by-products. Urea and ammonium N must first undergo chemical
conversions in the soil before becoming available to plants. Ammonium
also competes for the uptake of important nutrients like K, Ca and Mg
and must be converted into organic N compounds in the roots. Nitrates
are readily available, allowing plants to focus on processes that
promote plant growth.
An essential component of nutrient management plans, liquid potassium
nitrate consistently demonstrates a positive return on investment and
has been proven to help growers produce higher yielding crops with
improved appearance, higher nutritional values, and longer shelf life.
