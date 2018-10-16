Ultrasol®ution K Liquid Potassium Nitrate Now Available from SQM for Use in Specialty Crops

SQM North America introduces Ultrasol®ution K, its latest innovation in specialty plant nutrition. An all-in-one liquid formulation, Ultrasol®ution K is composed of 100 percent macronutrients that are readily available for plant uptake, making it more efficient than other liquid fertilizers, and an ideal source of nitrogen and potassium. Initially, Ultrasol®ution K will be available in two grades — 2.7-0-9 for cool season and 3-0-10 for warm season.

“Ultrasol®ution K will address the need for chloride-free potassium and safe-handling nitrate-nitrogen in the liquid fertilizer market, opening up new possibilities for nutrient management in California specialty crops like almonds and strawberries, where water quality and use efficiency are of utmost importance,” says SQM agronomist J.W. Lemons.

As growers evaluate nutrient sources and build their nitrogen management plans for the 2019 season, incorporating Ultrasol®ution K as a primary nitrogen source helps address crop nutrient needs in the most effective, efficient way possible. When applied at the right rate and the right time, Ultrasol®ution has proven to be the right source to maximize use efficiency while increasing yields.

In UC Davis research, a fertilizer program with liquid potassium nitrate in continuous fertigation, following a banded application of SOP (sulphate of potash), resulted in a 17 percent cumulative yield increase over SOP alone. The program including Ultrasol®ution K in continuous fertigation resulted in a 22 percent yield increase over a program including PTS (potassium thiosulphate) and SOP.

“Beyond its performance benefits, the liquid formulation will allow retailers to easily adapt this product into their existing tank farm for convenient, safe and compliant storage. For growers, no conversion is needed, making Ultrasol®ution K ideal for liquid blending or mixing in the field,” continued Lemons.

When compared to other liquid fertilizers, Ultrasol®ution K has a low salt index and a much lower plant toxicity risk than nitrogen sources based on ammonium or liquid-potassium sources that can include acidifying by-products. Urea and ammonium N must first undergo chemical conversions in the soil before becoming available to plants. Ammonium also competes for the uptake of important nutrients like K, Ca and Mg and must be converted into organic N compounds in the roots. Nitrates are readily available, allowing plants to focus on processes that promote plant growth.

An essential component of nutrient management plans, liquid potassium nitrate consistently demonstrates a positive return on investment and has been proven to help growers produce higher yielding crops with improved appearance, higher nutritional values, and longer shelf life.

