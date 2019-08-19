Ultratravel Collection Extends Its Luxury Footprint With FAUCHON L'Hotel Paris and Capella

FAUCHON L’Hotel Paris and Capella’s hotels in Düsseldorf, Sanya, Shanghai, Singapore and Bali are newest members

Ultratravel Collection, the luxury arm of Global Hotel Alliance (“GHA”), today announced FAUCHON Hospitality has signed a membership agreement enabling FAUCHON L’Hotel Paris to join the collection. GHA is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY.

FAUCHON L’Hotel Paris is the first property under the FAUCHON brand. The luxury boutique hotel evolved from the famous French food purveyor, FAUCHON, founded by Auguste Fauchon. A second property, the FAUCHON Hotel Kyoto, will open in 2020. FAUCHON L’Hotel Paris blends the epitome of five-star hospitality with award-winning French gastronomy. Much more than just a hotel, FAUCHON L’Hotel Paris is a destination, offering its guests glamour and ultimate comfort, unforgettable dining experiences, the iconic Gourmet Bar, and stunning views of Paris.

Chris Hartley, CEO of GHA and Ultratravel Collection, is delighted to welcome such a famous brand name, while also creating the alliance’s first footprint in the City of Light: “We’ve waited a long time for our first hotel in Paris, and we could not be entering the market in more style than with the FAUCHON L’Hotel brand. Our DISCOVERY programme has just reached 15 million members, and most of them dream of a trip to Paris, which we can now offer with one of France’s most recognisable brand names and in one of the city’s most enviable locations.” The property is situated in the 8th Arrondissement.

Jacques-Olivier Chauvin, FAUCHON’s President and CEO, adds: “Membership in the alliance, and in particular Ultratravel Collection, gives us excellent reach to a global audience, in particular the US and China, as we build awareness of FAUCHON L’Hotel brand, and expend FAUCHON Hospitality to new markets, including Japan in 2020, and other destinations we will be announcing soon.”

The integration of FAUCHON L’Hotel Paris into DISCOVERY and Ultratravel Collection will be completed by Q4 2019. ​

Meanwhile, five hotels under the Capella brand in Singapore, Bali, Shanghai, Sanya and Düsseldorf are now recognizing the 15 million DISCOVERY members with special privileges and unique benefits. Later this year Capella Bangkok will open, and future Capella hotels have been announced in the Maldives and Sydney.

Founded in 2004 with the goal of helping independent, upscale and luxury hotel brands to compete with the global majors while retaining their individuality, this year GHA celebrates its 15th anniversary. With 70 hotels in 30 countries, Ultratravel Collection represents the most luxury segment of hotels in the alliance.

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 30 brands with over 550 hotels in 75 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 15 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com.

Ultratravel Collection brings together hotels of distinction for the discerning traveller. Its membership is reserved for the very best hotels and resorts in the world – genuinely luxurious and iconic properties that deliver the finest service and personalised guest experiences. Member hotels share an integrated global platform for guest recognition and loyalty rewards, the DISCOVERY programme from partner Global Hotel Alliance, as well as beneficial relationship with the multi-media brand Ultratravel, the other founding partner of Ultratravel Collection. For more information, visit ultratravelcollection.com.

*Source: AETOSWire

