Ulusoy Un Sanayi Ve Ticaret : 28.02.2019 Announcement ( About Financial Fixed Assets Sales)

Date of Board Resolution regarding Sales 4.02.2019

Does the Board of Resolution regarding Sales containthe Majority of Independent Members' Approval? Yes

Name of the Sold Financial Fixed Assets SAMSUN TEKNOLOJİ GELİŞTİRME BÖLGESİ YÖNETİCİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

Activity Subject of the Sold Financial Fixed Assets The works under the company articles of association under the scope of the technology development regions law numbered 4691 and operating the Samsun Technopark

Capital of Sold Financial Fixed Assets 4.500.000,00 TL

Date on which the Transaction is Completed / to be Completed 28.02.2019

Sales Terms In Cash

Nominal Amount of Sold Shares 22.500,00 TL

Price of Each Share 4.500,00 TL

Total Amount 67.500,00 TL

Percentage of the Sold Shares against the Capital of Financial Fixes Assets (%) 0.05

Participation Rate of Financial Fixed Assets After Sale (%) 0

Percentage of the Voting Rights Owned After Sales against the Total Voting Rights of the Total Financial Fixed Assets (%) 0

Percentage of the Sold Financial Fixed Assets Partnership against the Total Assets in the Last Financial Statement Disclosed to Public (%) 0.000184

Percentage of the Transaction Value against the Revenue Amount generated According to the Last Annual Financial Tables (%) 0.000099

Effects of Partnership on Activities No

Profit/Loss Amount as a result of Sales 45.000,00 TL

How the Sales Profit, if any, to be Evaluated To be included to the Company assets

Name/Title of Buyer Fahrettin Ulusoy

Is the Counter Part a Related Party according to the CMB Regulations? Yes

Relation of the Buyer with the Partnership Shareholder

Date of Contract, if any, regarding the Transaction

Determination Method of the Value of the Financial Fixed Assets Approximate market price

Is an Evaluation Report Prepared? Not prepared.

If an Evaluation Report is nor prepared, why? The cost of report is approximate to the financial fixed assets cost

Date and Number, if an Evaluation Report is prepared -

Title of the Evaluation Institution prepared the Evaluation Report -