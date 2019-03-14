Ulusoy Un Sanayi Ve Ticaret : 28.02.2019 Announcement ( About Financial Fixed Assets Sales)

Announcement of Ulusoy Un San. ve Tic. A.Ş.
Date :
28.02.2019
From :
Ulusoy Un San. ve Tic. A.Ş. Investor Relations
Phone : 0 (362) 260 50 10 Fax : 0 (362) 266 90 94
e-mail :yatirimci@ulusoyun.com.tr
Subject :About Financial Fixed Assets Sales
Date of Board Resolution regarding Sales
4.02.2019
Does the Board of Resolution regarding Sales containthe Majority of Independent Members' Approval?
Yes
Name of the Sold Financial Fixed Assets
SAMSUN TEKNOLOJİ GELİŞTİRME BÖLGESİ YÖNETİCİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
Activity Subject of the Sold Financial Fixed Assets
The works under the company articles of association under the scope of the technology development regions law numbered 4691 and operating the Samsun Technopark
Capital of Sold Financial Fixed Assets
4.500.000,00 TL
Date on which the Transaction is Completed / to be Completed
28.02.2019
Sales Terms
In Cash
Nominal Amount of Sold Shares
22.500,00 TL
Price of Each Share
4.500,00 TL
Total Amount
67.500,00 TL
Percentage of the Sold Shares against the Capital of Financial Fixes Assets (%)
0.05
Participation Rate of Financial Fixed Assets After Sale (%)
0
Percentage of the Voting Rights Owned After Sales against the Total Voting Rights of the Total Financial Fixed Assets (%)
0
Percentage of the Sold Financial Fixed Assets Partnership against the Total Assets in the Last Financial Statement Disclosed to Public (%)
0.000184
Percentage of the Transaction Value against the Revenue Amount generated According to the Last Annual Financial Tables (%)
0.000099
Effects of Partnership on Activities
No
Profit/Loss Amount as a result of Sales
45.000,00 TL
How the Sales Profit, if any, to be Evaluated
To be included to the Company assets
Name/Title of Buyer
Fahrettin Ulusoy
Is the Counter Part a Related Party according to the CMB Regulations?
Yes
Relation of the Buyer with the Partnership
Shareholder
Date of Contract, if any, regarding the Transaction
Determination Method of the Value of the Financial Fixed Assets
Approximate market price
Is an Evaluation Report Prepared?
Not prepared.
If an Evaluation Report is nor prepared, why?
The cost of report is approximate to the financial fixed assets cost
Date and Number, if an Evaluation Report is prepared
-
Title of the Evaluation Institution prepared the Evaluation Report
-
Amount generated as a Result of Evaluation Report
-
Our Company board has made a resolution regarding the sales of the said financial fixed assets on04.02.2019 and has applied to the board of Samsun Teknoloji Geliştirme Bölge Yönetici A.Ş. in theannex of the share transfer contract. Samsun Teknoloji Geliştirme Bölge Yönetici A.Ş.has informedus today of the board resolution dated 28.02.2019 regarding Samsun Teknoloji Geliştirme Bölge Yönetici A.Ş. accepted the relevant share transfer and this circumstance has been recorded in the shareholders' share ledger.
Respectfully announced to public.
