Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ulusoy Un Sanayi Ve Ticaret : 28.02.2019 Announcement ( About Financial Fixed Assets Sales)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 06:34am EDT

Announcement of Ulusoy Un San. ve Tic. A.Ş.

Date :

28.02.2019

From :

Ulusoy Un San. ve Tic. A.Ş. Investor Relations

Phone : 0 (362) 260 50 10 Fax : 0 (362) 266 90 94

e-mail :yatirimci@ulusoyun.com.tr

Subject :About Financial Fixed Assets Sales

Date of Board Resolution regarding Sales

4.02.2019

Does the Board of Resolution regarding Sales containthe Majority of Independent Members' Approval?

Yes

Name of the Sold Financial Fixed Assets

SAMSUN TEKNOLOJİ GELİŞTİRME BÖLGESİ YÖNETİCİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

Activity Subject of the Sold Financial Fixed Assets

The works under the company articles of association under the scope of the technology development regions law numbered 4691 and operating the Samsun Technopark

Capital of Sold Financial Fixed Assets

4.500.000,00 TL

Date on which the Transaction is Completed / to be Completed

28.02.2019

Sales Terms

In Cash

Nominal Amount of Sold Shares

22.500,00 TL

Price of Each Share

4.500,00 TL

Total Amount

67.500,00 TL

Percentage of the Sold Shares against the Capital of Financial Fixes Assets (%)

0.05

Participation Rate of Financial Fixed Assets After Sale (%)

0

Percentage of the Voting Rights Owned After Sales against the Total Voting Rights of the Total Financial Fixed Assets (%)

0

Percentage of the Sold Financial Fixed Assets Partnership against the Total Assets in the Last Financial Statement Disclosed to Public (%)

0.000184

Percentage of the Transaction Value against the Revenue Amount generated According to the Last Annual Financial Tables (%)

0.000099

Effects of Partnership on Activities

No

Profit/Loss Amount as a result of Sales

45.000,00 TL

How the Sales Profit, if any, to be Evaluated

To be included to the Company assets

Name/Title of Buyer

Fahrettin Ulusoy

Is the Counter Part a Related Party according to the CMB Regulations?

Yes

Relation of the Buyer with the Partnership

Shareholder

Date of Contract, if any, regarding the Transaction

Determination Method of the Value of the Financial Fixed Assets

Approximate market price

Is an Evaluation Report Prepared?

Not prepared.

If an Evaluation Report is nor prepared, why?

The cost of report is approximate to the financial fixed assets cost

Date and Number, if an Evaluation Report is prepared

-

Title of the Evaluation Institution prepared the Evaluation Report

-

Amount generated as a Result of Evaluation Report

-

Our Company board has made a resolution regarding the sales of the said financial fixed assets on04.02.2019 and has applied to the board of Samsun Teknoloji Geliştirme Bölge Yönetici A.Ş. in theannex of the share transfer contract. Samsun Teknoloji Geliştirme Bölge Yönetici A.Ş.has informedus today of the board resolution dated 28.02.2019 regarding Samsun Teknoloji Geliştirme Bölge Yönetici A.Ş. accepted the relevant share transfer and this circumstance has been recorded in the shareholders' share ledger.

Respectfully announced to public.

Disclaimer

Ulusoy Un Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 10:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:59aSKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : Get your green on, the inaugural St. Patrick's Fed Street Festival is here!
PU
06:59aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Lonmin plc
PU
06:57aCONTINENTAL : Creates Automotive Board
DJ
06:56aF1 TITLE RUN : Hamilton looking to make it 6th of the best in 2019
AQ
06:56aDOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : Reports 4.0% Same-Store Sales Growth for Fourth Quarter 2018
BU
06:56aKOSMOS ENERGY : Announces Launch of Its Senior Notes Offering
BU
06:56aVF : Veronica Wu Elected to VF Corporation's Board of Directors
BU
06:54aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : Burnden Retail Park in Bolton Welcomes New B&M Store
PU
06:54aINTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Immediate Report – Plan for Migration to OTT Broadcasts at yes
PU
06:54aEMBRAER : Quarterly Earnings Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
2DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
3Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : MIKE RAMPS UP WAR ON DEBENHAMS
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.